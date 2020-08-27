 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Hen egg' sized hail could hit eastern Montana
topical alert top story

'Hen egg' sized hail could hit eastern Montana

{{featured_button_text}}
Storm map, 8-27-20

Severe storms that could produce "hen-egg" sized hail are forecast for eastern Montana on Thursday afternoon and evening. 

 NWS

Which came first — the chicken, the egg, or the hen-egg sized hail?

Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll through eastern Montana on Thursday afternoon and evening.  

The Billings area will likely only be at risk for quarter-sized hail, but farther into eastern Montana, especially past Rosebud County, the threat for hail exceeding two inches in diameter — "hen egg" sized, according to the National Weather Service's  Billings office — increases significantly. 

“The atmosphere is a lot more unstable the further east you go," meteorologist Todd Chambers said.  

The greater threat in the Billings area will be predicted 50- to 60-mph winds, he said. 

The storms fit a "monsoonal pattern" that produce more ice, and therefore more static electricity and more lightning, Chambers said. They are expected to have between a quarter and half inch of rain, helping mitigate the threat of fire starts. Cooler temperatures on Thursday that are expected to reach only the low 80s will sap some of the energy that usually feeds storms. 

However, the storms pose a significant threat to livestock, infrastructure, and anyone working or recreating outdoors, especially east of Rosebud County. 

“Keep an eye to the sky. Make sure you’ve got a plan to get to a sturdy shelter,” Chambers said. 

0
0
0
1
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News