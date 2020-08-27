'Hen egg' sized hail could hit eastern Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Which came first — the chicken, the egg, or the hen-egg sized hail?

Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll through eastern Montana on Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Billings area will likely only be at risk for quarter-sized hail, but farther into eastern Montana, especially past Rosebud County, the threat for hail exceeding two inches in diameter — "hen egg" sized, according to the National Weather Service's Billings office — increases significantly.

“The atmosphere is a lot more unstable the further east you go," meteorologist Todd Chambers said.

The greater threat in the Billings area will be predicted 50- to 60-mph winds, he said.

The storms fit a "monsoonal pattern" that produce more ice, and therefore more static electricity and more lightning, Chambers said. They are expected to have between a quarter and half inch of rain, helping mitigate the threat of fire starts. Cooler temperatures on Thursday that are expected to reach only the low 80s will sap some of the energy that usually feeds storms.

However, the storms pose a significant threat to livestock, infrastructure, and anyone working or recreating outdoors, especially east of Rosebud County.