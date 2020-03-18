Here's a list of Billings food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery
Here's a list of Billings food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

Below is a list of Billings restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Business Name Pickup Delivery Phone # Address
Asian Sea Grill Yes Yes 406.655.0888 1911 King Ave. W., Suite #3
Bistro Enzo Yes Yes 406.651.0999 1502 Rehberg Lane
Blaze Pizza Yes Yes 406.794.0880 316 S. 24th St. W., Suite #1
Brockel's Chocolates Yes No 406.248.2705 117 N. 29th St.
Bull Mountain Grille Yes Yes 406.254.2855 2376 Main St.
Café Zydeco Yes Yes 406.248.3440 2503 Montana Ave.
Chalet Market Yes Yes 406.656.6600 327 24th St. W.
City Brew Coffee Yes No All Locations All Locations
CJ's Bar & Grill Yes Yes 406.656.1400 2455 Central Ave.
Commons 1882 Yes Yes 406.254.1882 115 Shiloh Road, Suite 6
Dickey's BBQ Yes Yes 406.969.3909 2519 Montana Ave.
Five on Black - Billings Yes Yes 406.534.2626 316 S. 24th St. W.
Get Baked! Yes No 406.694.1683 1901 Broadwater Ave., Suite #3
Great Harvest Bread Co. - Central Yes Yes 406.702.1505 32nd Street West & Central Avenue
Great Harvest Bread Co. - Poly Yes Yes 406.248.8889 907 Poly Dr.
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant Yes Yes 406.652.5156 1223 Grand Ave.
Guido's Pizza Yes Yes 406.534.4597 2417 Montana Ave.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery Yes No 406.259.0111 3953 Montana Ave.
IHOP Yes No 406.651.8778 2833 King Ave. W.
Jersey Mike's Yes Yes 406.601.1220 1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. #2
Le Fournil Bakery Yes No 406.850.8586 2805 First Ave. N.
Local Kitchen & Bar Yes Yes 406.534.8601 1430 Country Manor Blvd.
McCormick Café Yes Yes 406.255.9555 2419 Montana Ave.
Miss Gigi's Sweets Yes Yes 406.647.9363 2401 Second Ave. N.
Montana Jack's Yes Yes 406.252.0243 520 Hansen Lane
Mooyah Yes Yes 406.294.3797 2695 King Ave. W., Suite D
Oktoberfest Yes Yes 406.894.2337 3839 Grand Ave. Suite 5
Old Chicago Yes No 406.655.8122 920 S. 24th St. W.
Outback Steakhouse Yes No 406.652.3565 201 Overland Ave.
Pie Guys Yes Yes 406.702.1646 3189 King Ave. W.
Project Lunch Yes Yes 406.272.2470 2401 Second Ave. N.
Ranch House Meats Yes No 406.656.0777 3203 Henesta Dr.
Red Robin Yes Yes 406.248.7778 1595 Grand Ave., Suite #210
Red Rooster Café Yes Yes 406.839.2884 1500 Broadwater Ave.
Redneck Pizza Yes Yes 406.534.3495 3911 Central Ave.
Rock Creek Coffee Yes No 406.896.1600 124 N. Broadway
Rockets Gourmet Wraps Yes Yes 406.248.5231 2809 First Ave. N.
Soup and Such Yes Yes 406.969.1403 Both Locations
Staggering Ox Yes Yes 406.294.6969 2829 King Ave. W.
Steve's Hot Dogs Yes Yes 406.534.2747 2240 Grand Ave.
Taco del Sol - Heights Yes Yes 406.894.2123 595 Main St.
Taco del Sol - West End Yes Yes 406.534.1001 3911 Central Ave.
Tarantino's Pizza Yes Yes 406.839.9995 1102 Grand Ave.
The Great American Bagel Inc. Yes Yes 406.656.6618 327 S. 24th St. W. #4
The Red Door Yes No 406.259.6419 3875 Grand Ave.
The Sassy Biscuit Co. Yes Yes 406.200.7530 115 N. 29th St.
Well Pared Downtown Yes Yes 406.534.3170 (Ext. #2) 2710 First Ave. N.
Well Pared West Yes Yes 406.534.3170 (Ext. #1) 605 24th St. W.
Wendy's Yes Yes All Locations All Locations
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery Yes No 406.281.8400 1335 Holiday Circle

