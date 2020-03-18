Here's a list of Billings food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

Below is a list of Billings restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
|Business Name
|Pickup
|Delivery
|Phone #
|Address
|Asian Sea Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|406.655.0888
|1911 King Ave. W., Suite #3
|Bistro Enzo
|Yes
|Yes
|406.651.0999
|1502 Rehberg Lane
|Blaze Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|406.794.0880
|316 S. 24th St. W., Suite #1
|Brockel's Chocolates
|Yes
|No
|406.248.2705
|117 N. 29th St.
|Bull Mountain Grille
|Yes
|Yes
|406.254.2855
|2376 Main St.
|Café Zydeco
|Yes
|Yes
|406.248.3440
|2503 Montana Ave.
|Chalet Market
|Yes
|Yes
|406.656.6600
|327 24th St. W.
|City Brew Coffee
|Yes
|No
|All Locations
|All Locations
|CJ's Bar & Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|406.656.1400
|2455 Central Ave.
|Commons 1882
|Yes
|Yes
|406.254.1882
|115 Shiloh Road, Suite 6
|Dickey's BBQ
|Yes
|Yes
|406.969.3909
|2519 Montana Ave.
|Five on Black - Billings
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.2626
|316 S. 24th St. W.
|Get Baked!
|Yes
|No
|406.694.1683
|1901 Broadwater Ave., Suite #3
|Great Harvest Bread Co. - Central
|Yes
|Yes
|406.702.1505
|32nd Street West & Central Avenue
|Great Harvest Bread Co. - Poly
|Yes
|Yes
|406.248.8889
|907 Poly Dr.
|Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
|Yes
|Yes
|406.652.5156
|1223 Grand Ave.
|Guido's Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.4597
|2417 Montana Ave.
|High Horse Saloon & Eatery
|Yes
|No
|406.259.0111
|3953 Montana Ave.
|IHOP
|Yes
|No
|406.651.8778
|2833 King Ave. W.
|Jersey Mike's
|Yes
|Yes
|406.601.1220
|1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. #2
|Le Fournil Bakery
|Yes
|No
|406.850.8586
|2805 First Ave. N.
|Local Kitchen & Bar
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.8601
|1430 Country Manor Blvd.
|McCormick Café
|Yes
|Yes
|406.255.9555
|2419 Montana Ave.
|Miss Gigi's Sweets
|Yes
|Yes
|406.647.9363
|2401 Second Ave. N.
|Montana Jack's
|Yes
|Yes
|406.252.0243
|520 Hansen Lane
|Mooyah
|Yes
|Yes
|406.294.3797
|2695 King Ave. W., Suite D
|Oktoberfest
|Yes
|Yes
|406.894.2337
|3839 Grand Ave. Suite 5
|Old Chicago
|Yes
|No
|406.655.8122
|920 S. 24th St. W.
|Outback Steakhouse
|Yes
|No
|406.652.3565
|201 Overland Ave.
|Pie Guys
|Yes
|Yes
|406.702.1646
|3189 King Ave. W.
|Project Lunch
|Yes
|Yes
|406.272.2470
|2401 Second Ave. N.
|Ranch House Meats
|Yes
|No
|406.656.0777
|3203 Henesta Dr.
|Red Robin
|Yes
|Yes
|406.248.7778
|1595 Grand Ave., Suite #210
|Red Rooster Café
|Yes
|Yes
|406.839.2884
|1500 Broadwater Ave.
|Redneck Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.3495
|3911 Central Ave.
|Rock Creek Coffee
|Yes
|No
|406.896.1600
|124 N. Broadway
|Rockets Gourmet Wraps
|Yes
|Yes
|406.248.5231
|2809 First Ave. N.
|Soup and Such
|Yes
|Yes
|406.969.1403
|Both Locations
|Staggering Ox
|Yes
|Yes
|406.294.6969
|2829 King Ave. W.
|Steve's Hot Dogs
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.2747
|2240 Grand Ave.
|Taco del Sol - Heights
|Yes
|Yes
|406.894.2123
|595 Main St.
|Taco del Sol - West End
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.1001
|3911 Central Ave.
|Tarantino's Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|406.839.9995
|1102 Grand Ave.
|The Great American Bagel Inc.
|Yes
|Yes
|406.656.6618
|327 S. 24th St. W. #4
|The Red Door
|Yes
|No
|406.259.6419
|3875 Grand Ave.
|The Sassy Biscuit Co.
|Yes
|Yes
|406.200.7530
|115 N. 29th St.
|Well Pared Downtown
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.3170 (Ext. #2)
|2710 First Ave. N.
|Well Pared West
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.3170 (Ext. #1)
|605 24th St. W.
|Wendy's
|Yes
|Yes
|All Locations
|All Locations
|Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
|Yes
|No
|406.281.8400
|1335 Holiday Circle
UberEATS has waived the fee it charges customers to order from the app in an effort to encourage users to order more meals from local businesses.
