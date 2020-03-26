Here's how 2 Billings families are living in quarantine

“It felt so surreal for our kids to be at the back of the yard, and the other family to be out on the (sidewalk), and everyone knowing we can’t get close to each other,” she said.

Queen said her kids carried on a conversation with their friends from 20 feet away.

Queen’s husband, Matt, had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and soon Matt began showing symptoms.

But rather than seek a doctor’s order for a test to confirm if he had the disease, Matt Queen chose to save one of the tests. He knows they are limited in number, and the results of the tests wouldn’t change the timeline for him and his family to quarantine.

With her husband sick and confined to the upstairs bedroom, Queen has been the only parent on duty. She’s been cooking and overseeing school work for their 8-year-old twins and their 11-year-old son, while trying to hold part-time hours as a lactation consultant for RiverStone Health.

Queen has a friend who works as a teacher and has her own three children. She’s created her own daily schedule for her kids that includes academic time, free time and reading time, and Queen has adopted it, calling it a “life-saver.”