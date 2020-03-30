Here's a list of Billings food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

Below is a list of Billings restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
|Business Name
|Pickup
|Delivery
|Phone
|Address
|American Classic Pizzeria
|Yes
|Yes
|406.248.4700
|4241 Kari Lane
|Asian Sea Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|406.655.0888
|1911 King Ave. W., Suite #3
|Banano
|Yes
|No
|406.534.2106
|1001 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. #6
|Baskin Robbins
|Yes
|Yes
|All Locations
|All Locations
|Bernie's Diner
|Yes
|Yes
|406.867.6773
|19 N Broadway
|BIN 119
|Yes
|No
|406.294.9119
|119 N Broadway
|Bistecca at the Granary
|Yes
|No
|406.259.3488
|1500 Poly Drive
|Bistro Enzo
|Yes
|Yes
|406.651.0999
|1502 Rehberg Lane
|Black Dog Coffee
|Yes
|No
|406.534.8822
|1528 24th St. West
|Blaze Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|406.794.0880
|316 S 24th St. W., Suite #1
|Brockel's Chocolates
|Yes
|No
|406.248.2705
|117 N 29th Street
|Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse
|Yes
|No
|406.245.7477
|2401 Montana Avenue
|Bull Mountain Grille
|Yes
|Yes
|406.254.2855
|2376 Main Street
|Burger Dive
|Yes
|No
|406.281.8291
|114 N 27th Street
|Burnin The Bone BBQ
|Yes
|No
|406.561.6708
|Food Truck
|By All Means/ Uberbrew
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.3075
|1400 S 24th St. W., Suite #3
|Cafe Zydeco
|Yes
|Yes
|406.248.3440
|2503 Montana Avenue
|Canyon Creek Brewing
|Yes
|No
|406.656.2528
|3060 Gabel Road
|Caramel Cookie Waffles
|Yes
|Yes
|406.252.1960
|1707 17th St. West
|Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
|Yes
|Yes
|406.281.8431
|3925 Grand Avenue
|Carter's Brewing
|Yes
|Yes
|606.252.0663
|2526 Montana Avenue
|Chalet Market
|Yes
|Yes
|406.656.6600
|327 24th St. West
|City Brew Coffee
|Yes
|No
|All Locations
|All Locations
|CJ's Bar & Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|406.656.1400
|2455 Central Avenue
|Commons 1882
|Yes
|Yes
|406.254.1882
|115 Shiloh Rd, Suite 6
|Dickeys BBQ
|Yes
|Yes
|406.969.3909
|2519 Montana Avenue
|Don Luis
|Yes
|Yes
|406.256.3355
|15 N 26th Street
|Five on Black - Billings
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.2626
|316 S. 24th St. West
|Get Baked!
|Yes
|No
|406.694.1683
|1901 Broadwater Ave., Suite #3
|Godfather's Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|406.252.0865
|905 Main Street
|Grand Garden
|Yes
|No
|406.656.9898
|3839 Grand Ave., Suite A
|Great Harvest Bread Co. - Central
|Yes
|Yes
|406.702.1505
|32nd & Central
|Great Harvest Bread Co. - Poly
|Yes
|Yes
|406.248.8889
|907 Poly Drive
|Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
|Yes
|Yes
|406.245.2151
|1403 Main Street
|Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
|Yes
|Yes
|406.652.5156
|1223 Grand Avenue
|Guido's Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.4597
|2417 Montana Avenue
|Heights Dairy Queen
|Yes
|Yes
|406.248.8061
|475 Main Street
|High Horse Saloon & Eatery
|Yes
|No
|406.259.0111
|3953 Montana Avenue
|IHOP
|Yes
|No
|406.651.8778
|2833 King Ave. West
|Imperial Thai Restaurant
|Yes
|Yes
|406.969.3330
|216 N 28th Street
|Jersey Mike's
|Yes
|Yes
|406.601.1220
|1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd #2
|Juliano's Restaurant
|Yes
|No
|406.248.6400
|2912 Seventh Ave. North
|Knockout Smoothie
|Yes
|No
|406.281.8800
|2340 Grand Avenue
|Kreative Kapers Catering
|No
|Yes
|406.256.5469
|Catering
|Laurel Golf Club
|Yes
|Yes
|406.628.4504
|1020 Golf Course Road
|Le Fournil Bakery
|Yes
|No
|406.850.8586
|2805 First Ave. North
|LemonGrass
|Yes
|No
|406.294.8881
|2695 King Ave. W., Suite E
|Lilac
|Yes
|Yes
|406.969.4959
|2515 Montana Avenue
|Lisa's Sandwich Den
|Yes
|Yes
|406.252.4282
|2908 First Ave. North
|Little Caesars
|Yes
|Yes
|406.259.003
|1749 Main Street
|Little Caesars
|Yes
|Yes
|406.245.9190
|501 Grand Avenue
|Little Caesars
|Yes
|Yes
|406.656.2500
|2202 Central Avenue
|Local Kitchen & Bar
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.8601
|1430 Country Manor Blvd
|McCormick Cafe
|Yes
|Yes
|406.255.9555
|2419 Montana Avenue
|Mia's Wok
|Yes
|Yes
|406.371.7273
|3012 Fourth Ave. North
|Miss Gigi's Sweets
|Yes
|Yes
|406.647.9363
|2401 Second Ave. North
|Montana Jack's
|Yes
|Yes
|406.252.0243
|520 Hansen Lane
|Mooyah
|Yes
|Yes
|406.294.3797
|2695 King Ave. W., Suite D
|Mountain Mudd
|Yes
|No
|All Locations
|All Locations
|Off Main Deli
|Yes
|Yes
|406.252.5576
|669 Main Street
|Oktoberfest
|Yes
|Yes
|406.894.2337
|3839 Grand Ave., Suite #5
|Old Chicago
|Yes
|No
|406.655.8122
|920 S 24th St W
|Outback Steakhouse
|Yes
|No
|406.652.3565
|201 Overland Avenue
|Pickle Barrel
|Yes
|Yes
|406.702.7212
|3225 Rosebud Drive
|Pie Guys
|Yes
|Yes
|406.702.1646
|3189 King Ave. West
|Pita Mill
|Yes
|No
|406.702.1290
|1001 Shiloh Crossing Blvd
|Pita Pit
|Yes
|Yes
|406.652.9261
|2813 Second Ave. North
|Pita Pit
|Yes
|Yes
|406.245.7482
|2228 Grand Avenue
|Pizza Ranch
|Yes
|Yes
|All Locations
|All Locations
|Play Inn
|Yes
|No
|406.252.9034
|1422 Main Street
|Project Lunch
|Yes
|Yes
|406.272.2470
|2401 Second Ave. North
|Pronghorn Grill
|Yes
|No
|406.200.3250
|1930 Clubhouse Way
|Ra Ra’s Pizzeria and Sandwiches
|Yes
|No
|406.272.6971
|4667 US Highway 312
|RaeRae's Bakery
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.2609
|1505 Rehberg Lane
|Ranch House Meats
|Yes
|No
|406.656.0777
|3203 Henesta Drive
|Red Robin
|Yes
|Yes
|406.248.7778
|1595 Grand Ave., Suite #210
|Red Rooster Cafe
|Yes
|Yes
|406.839.2884
|1500 Broadwater Avenue
|Redneck Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.3495
|3911 Central Avenue
|Rock Creek Coffee
|Yes
|No
|406.896.1600
|124 N. Broadway
|Rockets Gourmet Wraps
|Yes
|Yes
|406.248.5231
|2809 First Ave. North
|Sarah's Mexican Food
|Yes
|Yes
|406.256.5234
|310 N 29th Street
|Siam Thai Restaurant
|Yes
|Yes
|406.652.4315
|3210 Henesta Dr. Ste. G
|Sophie's Kitchen
|Yes
|Yes
|406.702.7022
|149 Shiloh Road, Suite #3
|Spinners
|Yes
|No
|406.969.4750
|3031 Grand Avenue
|Stacked A Montana Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.8702
|106 N Broadway
|Staggering Ox
|Yes
|Yes
|406.294.6969
|2829 King Ave. West
|Stella's Kitchen & Bakery
|Yes
|No
|406.248.3060
|2525 First Ave. North
|Steve's Hot Dogs
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.2747
|2240 Grand Avenue
|Swanky Roots
|Yes
|No
|406.656.7668
|8333 Story Road
|Taco Bell
|Yes
|Yes
|All Locations
|All Locations
|Taco del Sol - Heights
|Yes
|Yes
|406.894.2123
|595 Main Street
|Taco del Sol - West End
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.1001
|3911 Central Ave
|Tarantino's Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|406.839.9995
|1102 Grand Avenue
|Taste of Asia
|Yes
|Yes
|406.656.0373
|111 S 24th St. W., Suite #21
|TEN
|Yes
|Yes
|406.864.6774
|19 N Broadway
|The Field House/ The Annex Coffeehouse & Bakery
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.2556
|2601 Minnesota Avenue
|The Great American Bagel
|Yes
|Yes
|406.656.6618
|327 S 24th St. W., Suite #4
|The Ohana Poke Company
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.2353
|1595 Grand Ave., Suite #260
|The Red Door
|Yes
|No
|406.259.6419
|3875 Grand Avenue
|The Sassy Biscuit Co.
|Yes
|Yes
|406.200.7530
|115 N 29th Street
|Thirsty Street Brewing
|Yes
|Yes
|406.969.3200
|3008 First Ave. North
|Tippy Cow Cafe
|Yes
|No
|406.534.3599
|279 E Airport Road
|Veronika's Pastry Shop
|Yes
|Yes
|406.855.5770
|2513 Montana Avenue
|Village Inn Pizza Parlor
|Yes
|No
|406.656.6706
|2048 Grand Avenue
|Well Pared Downtown
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.3170 (Ext. #2)
|2710 First Ave. North
|Well Pared West
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.3170 (Ext. #1)
|605 24th St. West
|Wendy's
|Yes
|Yes
|All Locations
|All Locations
|Windmill Bar 51
|Yes
|Yes
|406.252.8100
|3429 Transtech Way
|Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
|Yes
|Yes
|406.281.8400
|1335 Holiday Circle
|Yellowstone Valley Food Hub
|Yes
|No
|406.259.1103
|1125 Broadwater Avenue
|Your Pie
|Yes
|Yes
|406.534.8738
|824 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Suite #1
Retrospective: Billings drive-ins
Fonk's Drive-Inn/Mart's Drive-Inn — 1930s-1940s
Bear-Up Drive Inn — 1940s
Leo's Drive Inn/P-K Drive Inn/Dusty's Drive Inn — 1940s
Top Hat Jr. Drive Inn — 1940s
Harry's Drive-In — 1940s-1950s
Wilson's Drive-In — 1940s-1950s
The Ranch House — 1940s-1950s
Farmer John's Drive-Inn — 1940s-1950s
City Drive-In — 1940s-1960s
Ruth's Drive-Inn — 1950s
King's Drive-In — 1950s
The Rims Drive-In — 1950s
Village Inn/Village Drive-Inn — 1950s
Fountain Drive-In — 1950s-1960s
Bench Drive-In — 1950s
Frostop — 1950s-1980s
Kit-Kat Drive Inn — 1950s-2000s (sort of)
Nye's Ice Cream — 1950s-???
Angle Inn/Mary Lou's Angle Inn — 1950s-1960s
BBB Drive-In Cafe — 1950s
The Treat — 1950s-1960s
Ridge's Drive Inn/Dew Drive Inn/Sox Drive-In/Poor Boy Drive-In — 1950s-1960s
Big Boy Drive-Inn/Jolly Boy Drive Inn — 1950s-1970s
Big Boy Drive-Inn — Broadwater location — 1950s-1970s
A&W — 1950s-2010s (sort of)
Sandy's/Sandee's — 1950s-1990s, 2010s-present
Henry's Hamburgers — 1960s
Rod's Hamburgers — 1960s
Boot Hill Drive-In — 1960s
Dog 'n Suds — 1960s-1970s
Big Dipper Drive-In — 1970s-2000s
The King's Hat Drive-In — 1970s-present
The Hop — 1980s-2000s
Sonic — 2010s-present
