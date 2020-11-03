Hi-Line hospitals see shortage of health care workers amid COVID-19 surge

Patty Presser’s small health department of four registered nurses, including herself, has just shrunk to two.

During the last week of October one of Presser’s staff retired and the other was was funded by a grant that was up.

Roosevelt County, with a population of about 11,000, has been hit hard by COVID-19. The county has already had 30 deaths associated with COVID-19 and at one point saw active cases reach more than 300.

Even before she lost two staffers, Presser wasn’t able to keep up. Now, she’s scrambling to finish routine tasks and get administrative work done.

“I’m just here all day,” Presser said, adding that her work-life balance has been shot since spring.

The county health department had already briefly closed in July after Presser tested positive for COVID-19.

Ideally, she will be able to hire at least two nurses to staff her health department, but finding available nurses isn’t likely, Presser said.

The need for healthcare workers extends beyond Presser’s small health department. A surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in critical care hospitals across the Hi-Line has corresponded with a statewide shortage in healthcare workers.