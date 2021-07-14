Hi-Line water projects targeted in $1.2T infrastructure package

Montana’s crumbling St. Mary’s Milk River Project is set to receive $100 million from the U.S. Senate’s bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

All told, more than $300 million was approved Wednesday for Montana water projects by members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and two other Republicans joined Democrats in approving the expenses 13-7.

The Milk River Project is a 339-mile lifeline for Hi-Line communities. It reroutes water from the St. Mary’s River, near Browning, into the Milk, which would otherwise be incapable of servicing the two tribes and four towns along its route. In the summer, a long green belt of 120,000 farm acres skirts the Milk, dividing it from the beige burn of Montana’s arid northern plains.

“We could do the diversion structure and that’s critical,” said Marko Manoukian, of the Milk River Joint Board of Control.

In 2020, the Milk was without supplemental water because of the collapse of the diversion infrastructure rerouting water from the St. Mary’s. The diversion can best be understood as 29 miles of chutes and pools, constructed in the early 1900s, that slow the water as it descends from the St. Mary’s to the Milk.