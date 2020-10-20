Hicswa selected as MSUB's next chancellor

Stefani Hicswa, the president of Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, has been officially selected as Montana State University Billings' next chancellor.
The move had been telegraphed by the search committee that chose Hicswa as the lone finalist for the job. It still needs final approval from the Montana University System Board of Regents.
Hicswa is set to begin the job on Jan. 11, according to a press release from the university. She will be the first woman to lead the university since its founding in 1927.
In a series of virtual meetings earlier this month, Hicswa said that she's committed to MSUB "for the long haul."
She said that she plans to see through the school's strategic plan, with reasonable tweaks. MSUB has struggled in recent years with enrollment drops and budget cuts, and recently trimmed course offerings.
“I don’t plan to come in with a bunch of new initiatives to disrupt the university even more. This university needs to stay the course,” she said.
Rolf Groseth, a former chancellor, had been serving as interim chancellor since Dan Edelman stepped down from the position in August because of health issues.
Hicswa, a Dillon native, previously led Miles Community College from 2006 to 2013, and has been at Northwest College since.
She will be tasked with turning around MSUB's enrollment drop, which dates back to 2014 and has been slowed but not halted. The COVID-19 pandemic led to enrollment declines across the nation this year as well.
During the virtual meetings, she highlighted industry partnerships she built at Northwest College and her efforts to improve retention and graduation rates.
"Coming to MSU Billings feels like an opportunity to come home,” Hicswa said in the release. “It is powerfully evident the faculty, staff and Billings community really care about students. That's part of what drew me to the job and working with them to help students succeed is a big part of what I’m looking forward to.
