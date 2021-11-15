High COVID cases in elementary schools leave some staff excited for youth vaccinations

Quarantining applies to those who have been within six feet of a positive COVID case for 15 minutes or more and have not been fully vaccinated. That rule still applies to all children ages five to 11, who won’t be fully vaccinated until mid-December if they received the inoculation as soon as it became available.

Last year, school nurses were deputized and engaged in contact tracing and enforcing quarantining recommendations, and at the time parents were mostly understanding of the situation, Coombs said.

But a group of bills that passed during the 2021 legislature meant that public health along with school nurses had their wings clipped.

This year, if a parent really doesn’t want to participate in quarantine and isolation measures, there’s not a lot schools can do.

“The House bills that passed made it more complex in that we have recommendations we aren’t able to enforce. That’s been challenging because we know there are situations where a family member is positive but their child is still coming to school,” Coombs said.

For all of School District 2, 15 nurses serve 33 schools, a decent ratio compared to other school districts, Coombs said. Even so, the school nurses are feeling the same staffing shortages felt across nursing professions.