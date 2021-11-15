High COVID cases in elementary schools leave some staff excited for youth vaccinations

Over the last week, 67 more Montanans died from COVID related illness and 3,828 new active cases were added.
RiverStone Health reported Monday that four Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 related illness over the past four days and another resident died of the virus on Oct. 25. Ages ranged from people in their 60s to people in their 80s, and all were unvaccinated.
Two hundred twenty-three Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19 illness since Jan. 1, 2021.
In the state, 77% of ICU beds were filled on Monday with 76 non-COVID patients and 101 COVID-positive patients.
St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings reported 45 COVID inpatients, 11 requiring ICU level care and 11 were intubated. Of those hospitalized, 38 were unvaccinated. At Billings Clinic there are 50 COVID-positive inpatients with 18 in the ICU and 11 on ventilators. Of those, 40 were unvaccinated.
On Monday there were 316 active COVID hospitalizations throughout the state, down by 35 from the previous week.
Statewide, hospitalizations are the lowest since Sept. 12, 2021, but it’s too early to tell if the state is seeing the tail-end of the surge, said Nancy Iversen, Billings Clinic director of patient safety and infection control.
Billings Clinic continues to care for patients struggling with long-term sequelae, lingering symptoms from a COVID infection.
There has also been an uptick in Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV), rhinovirus, four cases of influenza and other respiratory viruses, all of which were minimal if not non-existent when masking in 2020 was more common.
Between air travel, gathering indoors and the nature of transmission of respiratory viruses, Iversen expects there will be additional cases throughout the holidays.
“We’re going to have an influenza season this year. We don’t know how bad it will be,” Iversen said, adding that it is important to get vaccinated against the flu in order to help keep hospitalizations down.
Hospitalizations for pediatric COVID patients have been sporadic throughout the pandemic, but the Billings Clinic inpatient pediatric unit has cared for all ages from newborns, whose mothers were COVID positive at the time of delivery, up to teens, said Iversen.
Nationwide, 94 children have died from COVID-19, giving it the highest death rate for a vaccine-preventable illness, Iversen said.
The state COVID vaccine dashboard was updated Monday to reflect the addition of the five to 11 year-olds that became eligible for vaccination earlier this month.
As a result, the percent of fully vaccinated, eligible Montanans was updated to 50%. The new age group accounts for 90,769 more eligible Montanans, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).
So far, vaccinations for kids have been well received with an outpouring of parents arriving at vaccination clinics and scheduling appointments with pediatricians specifically for the COVID inoculation. But Iversen expects vaccinations will plateau for the newly eligible age group as it did in others.
Although kids age 12 to 17 have been eligible for the vaccination since May, uptake has been slow with only 42% of children in the age group fully vaccinated, according to the most recent state data. The state will update data for five to 11 year-olds later this week.
COVID in elementary schools
School nurses are dealing with more positive cases, more symptomatic students, and more angry parents than ever, said School District 2 Nursing Department Chair Rachel Coombs.
Since Delta hit the state, more students are presenting with fevers, sore throats and runny or congested noses.
And when it's as important as ever to mask or time to quarantine, some parents have raised their voices, making it seem like every decision made is a poor one, said Coombs.
“We’re trying to the best we can to keep kids safe and doors open, but that has been really hard when we run into families whose personal beliefs (conflict with recommendations). We’re trying to do the best that we can, but it’s challenging when you don’t feel supported,” Coombs said.
The week ending Nov. 6, 2021 showed the third highest number of positive COVID cases in elementary students since the start of the 2021 to 2022 school year with 43 cases in students reported. The week ending Oct. 2 showed the highest case count with 47 cases among students and the week ending Oct. 30, 45 students tested positive for COVID.
Those who are testing positive are picking up the virus from community transmission outside the school or from family members, Coombs said, and that’s primarily attributed to mitigation measures that the school district opted to enforce at the start of the year.
Masking and staying home when sick or when a student was in close contact to a positive case have been the focus of the district's safety measures, along with hand washing and regular sanitizing.
Quarantining applies to those who have been within six feet of a positive COVID case for 15 minutes or more and have not been fully vaccinated. That rule still applies to all children ages five to 11, who won’t be fully vaccinated until mid-December if they received the inoculation as soon as it became available.
Last year, school nurses were deputized and engaged in contact tracing and enforcing quarantining recommendations, and at the time parents were mostly understanding of the situation, Coombs said.
But a group of bills that passed during the 2021 legislature meant that public health along with school nurses had their wings clipped.
This year, if a parent really doesn’t want to participate in quarantine and isolation measures, there’s not a lot schools can do.
“The House bills that passed made it more complex in that we have recommendations we aren’t able to enforce. That’s been challenging because we know there are situations where a family member is positive but their child is still coming to school,” Coombs said.
For all of School District 2, 15 nurses serve 33 schools, a decent ratio compared to other school districts, Coombs said. Even so, the school nurses are feeling the same staffing shortages felt across nursing professions.
On top of the pandemic, school nurses manage chronic conditions during the day such as diabetes or tube feeding. Keeping students safe with health care plans so teachers and staff are prepared in a medical emergency also accounts for a significant portion of the work school nurses do on a regular basis.
Coombs summarized it as “removing health barriers to learning.”
At this time, SD2 doesn’t plan to host vaccination clinics or participate in vaccine education, unless the county public health team identifies a need.
Expanded vaccine eligibility could alleviate the strain of case loads, but Coombs expects only about 30% of the age group will be vaccinated before shots plateau.
From a personal perspective, Coombs was excited to see vaccinations available for the five to 11 year-old kids in time for the holidays.
Those kids won’t be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving the partial immunity is better than nothing. And a worry-free Christmas is on the horizon.
“Vaccination is the best ammunition at this point at preventing severe illness and death. I feel it has been studied sufficiently to be safe,” Coombs said.