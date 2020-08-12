High fire risk in Yellowstone County; red flag warning issued

Yellowstone County went under a red flag warning Wednesday morning due to critical fire weather conditions that could lead to rapid fire growth.
The county is one of many in the state where conditions are primed for fires.
The National Weather Service in Billings was expecting humidity to range from 8% to 16%, with winds southwest to west at 10 to 20 mph and gusts of 35 mph along western foothills. Humidity in the teens and below is typically seen as a risk for fire starts.
Temperatures are expected to near 100 and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening will produce "locally erratic/gusty winds," according to an informational poster published by the weather service.
In some areas frequent lighting strikes could also lead to fires.
Kurt Hooley, a meteorologist for the weather service, said that heading into the red flag warning fuels in the area were already dried out, which is fairly typical from July 4 onward.
"It's very high today," he said of the fire risk. "Every day is dry now, so you can't have a red flag every day, but the red flag is out because of all the other factors combining. The hot temperatures, the low humidities and there could be some isolated thunderstorms later today and this evening and so the lightning could spark a fire."
He said the thunderstorms could be mostly dry, but also pointed out that most fires are human-caused. With Wednesday's forecast it just takes a spark from something as unremarkable as a dragging trailer chain to start a fire, according to Hooley.
The red flag warning will remain in effect until midnight. It generally affects portions of south-central and southeast Montana and also north-central Wyoming.
The following areas in the NWS Billings coverage area are under a red flag warning from 11 a.m. Wednesday until midnight: Gallatin National Forest, Wheatland County, Sweet Grass County, Stillwater County, the Beartooth Ranger District of the Custer-Gallatin National Forest, Golden Valley County, Musselshell County, Yellowstone County, the Crow Indian Reservation, the Bighorn Canyon Recreation Area, northern Rosebud County, northern Treasure County, Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, the Ashland Ranger District of the Custer National Forest, Custer County, Sheridan County and the Bighorn National Forest.
The following areas in the National Weather Service Glasgow coverage area are under a red flag warning from 11 a.m. Wednesday until midnight: Fort Peck Reservation, Daniels County, Roosevelt County, Sheridan County, Dawson County, McCone County, Prairie County, Richland County, Wibaux County, northern Valley County, northern Phillips Caounty, the Little Rockies, the Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, southern Petroleum County and southern Garfield County.
The following areas in the National Weather Service Great Falls coverage area are under a red flag warning from 11 a.m. Wednesday until midnight: eastern Glacier County, Toole County, eastern Pondera County, Liberty County, Hill County, Blaine County, the Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District, the Rocky Mountain Front, Choteau County, Fergus County, the Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, central and eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest areas, Helena and the Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest.
