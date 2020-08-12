High fire risk in Yellowstone County; red flag warning issued

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yellowstone County went under a red flag warning Wednesday morning due to critical fire weather conditions that could lead to rapid fire growth.

The county is one of many in the state where conditions are primed for fires.

The National Weather Service in Billings was expecting humidity to range from 8% to 16%, with winds southwest to west at 10 to 20 mph and gusts of 35 mph along western foothills. Humidity in the teens and below is typically seen as a risk for fire starts.

Temperatures are expected to near 100 and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening will produce "locally erratic/gusty winds," according to an informational poster published by the weather service.

In some areas frequent lighting strikes could also lead to fires.

Kurt Hooley, a meteorologist for the weather service, said that heading into the red flag warning fuels in the area were already dried out, which is fairly typical from July 4 onward.