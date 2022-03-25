High Plains Book Awards will be announced in June

A total of 294 books have been nominated for the 16th annual High Plains Book Awards, which recognize writers and their work from seven Western states and three Canadian provinces. Seventy-six of the nominations came from Canada, and 45 were from Montana.

Each of the entries will be read and evaluated by four community volunteers. Based on the evaluations, the top three books in each category will become finalists, and those books are then forwarded to judges who will choose the winner in each category. The judges include past winners and published writers with a connection to the High Plains in the United States and Canada.

The High Plains Book Awards were established in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains, a region that includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

This year’s 294 nominations were spread out over 13 categories, with 6 entries in Art and Photography; 21 in Children’s Books; 38 in Creative Nonfiction; 37 in Fiction; 28 in First Book; 9 in Indigenous Writer; 3 in Medicine and Science; 36 in Nonfiction; 26 in Poetry; nine in Short Stories; 35 in Woman Writer; 12 in Young Adult; and 34 for the Big Sky Award.

All of the High Plains Book Awards are sponsored by local organizations and individuals. Finalist books in each category will be announced in June. Winners in each category will be determined by a panel of published writers with connections to the High Plains region. Winners, who will receive a $500 cash prize, will be announced in October.

For more information about the High Plains Book Awards, visit the website www.highplainsbookawards.org or contact Shari Nault, High Plains Book Awards president, at 406-672-6223 or via email at shari2redlodge@gmail.com

