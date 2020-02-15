High schoolers are taking more MSUB classes than ever. But do they end up as Yellowjackets?

More and more high school students are taking classes that can earn them credits at Montana colleges and universities.
Those increases in dual enrollment have been hailed as a good thing by educators across the state, and schools and state officials have waived some fees for students to promote the courses. Billings Public Schools superintendent Greg Upham recently speculated that an increase in offerings for students has fueled reduced remediation rates for Billings graduates attending Montana universities.
But can they move the needle for Montana University System schools struggling with enrollment?
Dual enrollment has been a bright spot for Montana State University Billings as the school has struggled to reverse a multi-year trend of dropping enrollment, growing from 102 high-schoolers in 2011-12 to 968 this spring.
More of those students have gone on to attend MSUB as four-year students, from 40 who took dual enrollment classes in 2011-12 to 105 in 2016-17, according to statistics provided by the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
Not all Montana universities saw a similar increase; the University of Montana actually dropped from 10 students over the time period.
But like so many other trends, most of the state schools haven't been able to keep up with the enrollment avalanche at Montana State University (where statistics include Gallatin College), which increased from 8 to 137 dual enrollment students attending the university over the time period.
As schools have increased dual enrollment offerings, the percentage of students likely to attend that particular university has dropped.
You have free articles remaining.
About 39% of high schoolers taking an MSUB course in 2011-12 ended up enrolled at the school within two years. But only 25% of those students who took an MSUB dual enrollment course in 2016-17 ended up at the school.
That trend varies by school, but system-wide the percentage has dropped from 32% to 24%. A higher percentage still attend any MUS school, but that also dipped from 66% to 59%.
MSU, continuing its outlier theme, enrolls about half the students who took its dual enrollment courses. UM still draws 31%, a major decrease from earlier years but still an indication that flagships vacuum up more dual enrollment students. Other state schools draw between 13% and 28% of dual enrollment students.
Bozeman has specifically made inroads recruiting Billings' dual enrollment students. Of the 102 who took MSUB dual enrollment courses in 2011-12, only 10 attended MSU, compared to 40 at MSUB and 11 at UM.
The next year, the total pool jumped to 200 students, and MSU snapped up 35, compared to 66 for MSUB and 16 at UM.
By 2016-2017, 428 students took MSUB dual enrollment courses. Of those, 105 went to MSUB. As MSU increased to 73 — a higher percentage than the first year for the stats — UM enrolled only 28 students.
MSUB Chancellor Dan Edelman said earlier this school year that the university stepped up efforts to expose the high-schoolers to campus life, noting that most “never stepped on campus."
The university held a certificate ceremony at MSUB last year, and is aiming to build stronger ties with dual enrollment teachers at high schools as part of a strategic plan.
“That’s a simple thing to do, and we haven’t done it,” Edelman said.