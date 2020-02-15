High schoolers are taking more MSUB classes than ever. But do they end up as Yellowjackets?

More and more high school students are taking classes that can earn them credits at Montana colleges and universities.

Those increases in dual enrollment have been hailed as a good thing by educators across the state, and schools and state officials have waived some fees for students to promote the courses. Billings Public Schools superintendent Greg Upham recently speculated that an increase in offerings for students has fueled reduced remediation rates for Billings graduates attending Montana universities.

But can they move the needle for Montana University System schools struggling with enrollment?

Dual enrollment has been a bright spot for Montana State University Billings as the school has struggled to reverse a multi-year trend of dropping enrollment, growing from 102 high-schoolers in 2011-12 to 968 this spring.

More of those students have gone on to attend MSUB as four-year students, from 40 who took dual enrollment classes in 2011-12 to 105 in 2016-17, according to statistics provided by the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.

Not all Montana universities saw a similar increase; the University of Montana actually dropped from 10 students over the time period.