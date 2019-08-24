A vehicle driving against traffic caused a three-car crash on Sixth Avenue North after leading Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a brief chase through sections of the South Side and central Billings Saturday afternoon.
A black Ford Focus was pulled over by MHP troopers for a traffic stop on State Avenue and North 27th Street. The Ford fled and led MHP troopers to pursue it until it reached Sixth Avenue North when the car started driving against traffic.
The Ford traveled east against traffic on Sixth Avenue North causing a three-car collision with a white Nissan sedan and a gold Chevrolet van. One occupant of the van was being treated by American Medical Response at the scene. No one was transported to the hospital, according to MHP Sgt. Kyle Hayter.
The two occupants of the Ford, both adult males, fled on foot. The passenger was apprehended shortly after by troopers. The man is believed to be wanted for warrants from a different state.
The driver is still on the run, Hayter said.
MHP, Billings Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene. MHP is investigating.