{{featured_button_text}}

A vehicle driving against traffic caused a three-car crash on Sixth Avenue North after leading Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a brief chase through sections of the South Side and central Billings Saturday afternoon.

A black Ford Focus was pulled over by MHP troopers for a traffic stop on State Avenue and North 27th Street. The Ford fled and led MHP troopers to pursue it until it reached Sixth Avenue North when the car started driving against traffic.

The Ford traveled east against traffic on Sixth Avenue North causing a three-car collision with a white Nissan sedan and a gold Chevrolet van. One occupant of the van was being treated by American Medical Response at the scene. No one was transported to the hospital, according to MHP Sgt. Kyle Hayter.

Police Chase

A man sits in handcuffs in the back of a Montana Highway Patrol car after a police chase and wrong-way crash on 6th Avenue in downtown Billings on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

The two occupants of the Ford, both adult males, fled on foot. The passenger was apprehended shortly after by troopers. The man is believed to be wanted for warrants from a different state.

The driver is still on the run, Hayter said.

MHP, Billings Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene. MHP is investigating.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
4
1
0
7