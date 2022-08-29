High-speed chase ends in fiery crash near Billings

A high-speed chase on Interstate 94 near Huntley ended Monday morning in a fiery crash that left a passenger injured and the driver in custody.
The chase began around 8:30 a.m. after a Montana Highway Patrol sergeant clocked the grey sedan driving east at 95 miles per hour in a construction zone with a 55 mph speed limit, according to a statement from MHP. The suspect was also driving in a reckless manner, cutting off other vehicles.
As MHP tried to pull the man over he refused to stop and a chase ensued.
"The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed," the statement read. The vehicle caught fire and the driver fled the vehicle and ran from police.
The suspect's passenger was trapped in the vehicles as it was engulfed in flames. An MHP trooper and firefighters were able to rescue the man as the vehicle was engulfed entirely in flames. He was taken to a Billings hospital with critical injuries.
A firefighter searches for victims aftetr one man was critically injured and one ran from the scene after a car being chased by the Montana Highway Patrol crashed on I-94 and started a fire. Firefighters and a patrolman had to rescue a man who was thrown from the car as flames approached. The Yellowstone County Sheriff department's Air One helicopter searched farm fields near Huntley for the man who ran.
Sheriff Mike Linder in Air One searches for a man who ran from the scene after being chased by Montana Highway Patrol on I-94 and started a fire. Firefighters and a patrolman had to rescue a man who was thrown from the car as flames approached. The Yellowstone County Sheriff department's Air One helicopter searched farm fields near Huntley for the man who ran.
Firefighters from Lockwood, Shepherd and Worden battled a fire started after a car being chased by Montana Highway Patrol crashed on I-94 and started a fire. Firefighters and a patrolman had to rescue a man who was thrown from the car as flames approached. The Yellowstone County Sheriff department's Air One helicopter searched farm fields near Huntley for the man who ran.
