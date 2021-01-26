High-speed chase ends near Pompey's Pillar after report of abduction

A high-speed chase on I-94 Tuesday drew a response from multiple agencies and ended with one arrest.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said that one man is in custody after his flight from authorities. Road spikes left on the highway brought the suspect’s vehicle to a stop near Pompeys Pillar.
The roads spikes were laid out near mile marker 14, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David Moon, and the suspect reached speeds of over 100 mph during the chase.
The chase involved troopers with the Montana Highway Patrol and Yellowstone County deputies and members of the Treasure County Sheriff's Office according to Moon.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office first responded to a report of an abduction in the Lockwood area, according to a statement posted to the agency's Facebook page. A suspect was then found driving a stolen vehicle near Huntley.
While fleeing on I-94, the suspect "attempted to ram law enforcement vehicles, and endangered the public by driving the wrong way on the interstate," according to the statement.
After road spikes brought the suspect's vehicle to a stop, he fled from the area on foot. Deputies finally made an arrest following a short pursuit.
Linder told the Gazette nobody was injured, and there was no damage to any vehicles besides the suspect’s.
The vehicle was likely involved in a police interaction earlier Tuesday, according to information from Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.
At approximately 11 a.m., an officer tried to make contact with suspects spray-painting a Subaru, Wooley said.
The driver intentionally struck the officer's vehicle and then fled, Wooley said. The officer did not pursue. The cruiser sustained cosmetic damage.
"It's my understanding, a while later (the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office) and (Montana Highway Patrol) responded to other traffic complaints which turned out to be the same vehicle," Wooley wrote.
Sheriff Linder said the suspect has been taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Center, and charges have yet to filed by the county attorney's office.
This article will be updated.