Five people were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries after a high-speed chase led to a crash in the 1800 block of Mary Street in Billings Sunday morning.
The accident happened at around 5:30, about 15 minutes after Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies began the chase, near Shepherd, Montana, according to Sheriff Mike Linder.
The pursuit started when a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, a Chevrolet Trail Blazer.
The deputy believed it was the same one he'd seen on Saturday, but had been too far away to catch up with it.
On Sunday morning, the deputy had parked off the road in the same area, working on a report, when a vehicle with bright lights on pulled up behind him. The deputy exited his patrol vehicle to investigate and when he shined his flashlight on the car, the vehicle sped backwards, turned around and fled the scene, Linder said in a press release. The deputy felt that this was possibly the same vehicle he had seen the morning before.
He decided to stop the vehicle to investigate. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle using his emergency lights and siren but the drive accelerated in an attempt to elude the deputy. During the pursuit, the driver of the suspect vehicle drove off the road into a field, Linder said. As the deputy neared that point, the suspect vehicle came out of the field and drove towards the deputy, forcing him to take evasive action, Linder said.
Meanwhile, authorities had determined the license plates were bogus and the vehicle matched the description a Trail Blazer that was reported stolen in Billings.
The pursuit continued to Shepherd Road and Chicago Road, and then to the area of Five Corners, where another deputy was responding to assist. The suspect vehicle drove towards that deputy who also took evasive action to keep from being struck by the Trail Blazer.
During the pursuit, people began throwing large items out of the Trail Blazer. Two of those items recovered were a generator and a chop-saw. Drug paraphernalia was also later recovered.
The pursuit continued on Highway 312 to Pioneer Road to Dover Road, and on to Mary Street.
Linder said the deputies were aware the Trail Blazer was heading toward a populated area. At that time, the deputy was given permission by the on-duty commander to make contact with the suspect vehicle, often known as a "pit maneuver," to prevent the vehicle from continuing. The deputy used his car to make contact with the suspect vehicle.
The Trail Blazer left the road and rolled.
One of the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
Three fire engines and three ambulances were on the scene and other occupants had to be cut from the wreckage.
All five adult occupants -- three men and two women -- were transported to local hospitals, but Linder did not have details on their condition or the extent of their injuries.
No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident and the Montana Highway patrol was on scene to investigate the crash.
Linder said the reports and videos of this incident are not yet compiled and reviewed, so the information is still being reviewed and updates are expected.