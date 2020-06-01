You are the owner of this article.
High water means walk-in traffic only at 9 Montana fishing access sites
High water means walk-in traffic only at 9 Montana fishing access sites

White Bird fishing access flooding

High runoff water from the Stillwater River runs across the access road to White Bird fishing access site south of Columbus on June 1, 2020.

 Mike Kordenbrock

Nine partially flooded fishing access sites in south-central Montana are being restricted to walk-in access only, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Monday.

"They're under water," FWP spokesperson Bob Gibson said. "By and large, people are going to go and say 'Oh, I'm not walking in there.'"

The access restrictions will remain in effect until flood water recedes and any necessary repairs can be made, according to FWP.

Warm temperatures have melted mountain snowpack, causing regional rivers to run high and in some cases over their banks.

The Yellowstone River at Billings on Monday was at 12.82 feet. Minor flood stage for the river in Billings is 13.5 feet. 

Along the Yellowstone River west of Billings, access will be restricted at Grey Bear west of Big Timber, Bratten and Indian Fort west of Reed Point, Buffalo Mirage at Park City and Duck Creek southwest of Billings. 

East of Billings along the Yellowstone River, Gritty Stone, Voyagers Rest and Bundy Bridge fishing access sites are "under water" and also restricted to walk-in traffic.

Additional walk-in restrictions are in effect on the lower Stillwater River for White Bird and Swinging Bridge fishing access sites. Access roads to those locations are covered with water, according to FWP.

