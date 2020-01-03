Much of central and southeastern Montana is under high wind warnings for the weekend.
Billings is under a high wind watch for Saturday and Sunday, after a slight chance of snow showers on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday sees a high of 47, and a 20% chance of snow before noon. Saturday and Sunday are both warm, with a high of 54 and 42 respectively.
The high winds are expected to peak on Saturday according to a warning set to expire Sunday morning by NWS.
Areas affected are the western foothills from Park County spanning east across south central and southeast Montana. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible east of Yellowstone County.
Billings should see the highest gusts on Saturday, with gusts as high as 55 mph possible.
The watch warns of blown down trees, fences and difficult travel from the high winds.
Livingston saw gusts up to 80 mph on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Tuesday's gust of 80 was the peak gust of 2019 for the town.
The high winds prompted closures on Interstate 90 over the holiday, after several semis were blown and rolled over, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.