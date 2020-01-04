Wind gusts measured at over 60 mph forced the shutdown of the lifts at Red Lodge Mountain on Saturday, according to marketing manager Kelsey Borge.
The decision was made to close the mountain for safety reasons.
"Our plan is to resume normal operations tomorrow," Borge said.
Severe crosswinds have also closed Interstate 90 at Livingston between mile markers 330 and 337, according to the Montana Department of Transportation website.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Central and south central Montana until 2 a.m. Sunday. Westerly winds with 50 to 60 mph gusts are expected.