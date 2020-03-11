Higher-risk adults urged to prepare for coronavirus in Yellowstone County

Health officials in Yellowstone County are urging people who are at high risk for becoming seriously ill to start taking precautions in light of the new coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Montana saw its first known case.

Though the patient is being treated in Maryland where she was tested for the disease, the case is considered a Montana case because of her county of residence. Such a designation is "common practice" for public health surveillance, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock wrote in a press release Wednesday.

The Unified Health Command, made up of Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, asked people in a Wednesday press release to prepare "for the likely spread of the disease."

People who are at risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 (another name for the new coronavirus) can be adults 60 years and older, people who have severe chronic medical conditions, and those who are taking medicine that can suppress or compromise the immune system.

Precautions that UHC recommend include: