Higher-risk adults urged to prepare for coronavirus in Yellowstone County

Health officials in Yellowstone County are urging people who are at high risk for becoming seriously ill to start taking precautions in light of the new coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Montana saw its first known case.
Though the patient is being treated in Maryland where she was tested for the disease, the case is considered a Montana case because of her county of residence. Such a designation is "common practice" for public health surveillance, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock wrote in a press release Wednesday.
The Unified Health Command, made up of Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, asked people in a Wednesday press release to prepare "for the likely spread of the disease."
People who are at risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 (another name for the new coronavirus) can be adults 60 years and older, people who have severe chronic medical conditions, and those who are taking medicine that can suppress or compromise the immune system.
Precautions that UHC recommend include:
- Washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, disinfecting your home and frequently touched surfaces.
- Distancing yourself from others while in public, and avoiding crowds is recommended.
- If there is an outbreak in town, or if you're already ill, stay home as much as possible.
- Pay attention to symptoms, which include: fever, cough and shortness of breath.
- Consider who may be your caregiver if you get sick.
For most, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 4,300 have died.
But the vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19. As this situation evolves, the public can find accurate and timely information at RiverStoneHealth.org. You can also leave a message on the public health information line at 406-651-6415.
There are five presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, in South Dakota, including a Pennington County man who has died.
