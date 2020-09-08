Hikers, mountain bikers rescued from mountains near Bozeman as snow sets in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of hikers and a cyclist were rescued from mountains near Bozeman after being caught off-guard by snow and plunging temperatures.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue members pulled four people from an area near the Mystic Lake Cabin southeast of Bozeman on Monday, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office.

A pair of mountain bikers who had planned an overnight trip from Hyalite Canyon to Sourdough Canyon met up with a separate group of three hikers near the cabin, a recreational backcountry cabin rented out by the Forest Service that remains locked except to those renting it.

All were unprepared for dramatically changing weather that dropped temperatures from summertime conditions to low enough that snow began accumulating in mountain areas.

Four of the people started a fire and stayed put, and one of the mountain bikers rode to the Sourdough trailhead and called for help.

Members of the Search and Rescue team were able to reach the group by vehicle; maps show Forest Service roads in the area. The group was driven down the mountain and given the OK from medical personnel before heading home.