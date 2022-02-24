Historic Babcock Theatre seeking $240K for repairs and upgrades

Stewards of the historic Babcock Theatre are applying for a grant that would amount to $240,000 in repairs and upgrades.

Matt Blakeslee, executive director of the theater and of Arthouse Cinema & Pub, recently detailed the proposal to a small crowd of community members.

“We could go and get $10,000 here or there, but this grant is one of those larger grants that can actually address real needs and issues that we have,” Blakeslee said.

The historical preservation grant proposal, which they plan to submit next week, focuses on environmental and safety issues that organizers are working to align with existing priorities for construction and repairs, Blakeslee said.

The bulk of the grant would cover construction on the sidewalk in front of the theater, and specifically below it where the concrete foundation in the basement has shifted over time. It has caused cracks in the entryway to the theater and requires new beams.

The theater hopes to replace remaining fluorescent lights on the marquee with LED lighting. The group previously replaced the fluorescent bulbs that border the marquee when Blakeslee and Arthouse took over management, Blakeslee said.

Also, new panels on the marquee would be historically accurate and allow for a different lettering system to attach to it.

“Our current system requires a ladder that’s really heavy and is not always the safest.” Blakeslee said. “It requires gloves because the system of letters can cut into skin very easily, and it requires pounding on the sign sometimes to get the letters to attach appropriately.”

Missing and broken letters are also $100 each, he said. The new parts would look “incredibly similar” but be more energy efficient as well.

Organizers want to install non-slip tiles in the entryway that match the 1955 theme of the theater, which is the last time is was remodeled.

Lastly, the group wants to install new doors that are better sealed and better functioning, and they would restore a section of glass tiling in front of the theater that once surrounded the theater, Blakeslee said. The intent is to light the tiling on a timer, as is done with the marquee.

The grant would cover 80% of the project costs, leaving theater stewards to come up with about $60,000.

“We feel comfortable with the gifts in kind and being able to go after potential other grants and funding that might be available. It’s not like we’re sitting on a giant pile of cash, we know we’re investing in ourselves to try to make this happen, too,” Blakeslee said.

If awarded the grant, funds would become available in May 2023.

The City of Billings owns the property but agreed in 2018 to let Arthouse manage it, according to the cinema’s website.

The Babcock currently shows movies five nights per week. Organizers are considering mixed uses for the theater, Blakeslee said, adding that it can be a “chameleon for the community.”

“This would be huge to preserve everything that we’ve done already,” said Lynne Erickson who attended the forum. She has volunteered at the Babcock over the years and routinely watches movies at Arthouse with her college friends.

Kirk Hansen, a board member, is excited to turn the old theater into something beautiful like it once was.

“To have another generation here experience it, it is going to be huge as we move this thing forward,” he said.

