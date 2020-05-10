Historic Chico Hot Springs resort offers relaxation, exploration and more

For more than 100 years, Chico Hot Springs, in one form or another, has offered peace in the heart of Montana.
A resort in the small town of Pray located in the scenic Paradise Valley, Chico Hot Springs has lodging and a wide variety of activities along with access to its namesake natural hot springs pool.
When Percie Knowles and her husband William Knowles opened a boarding house at the hot springs in 1900, they celebrated with a brass band to herald their new business which promised a clean bed, hot bath and strawberries with meals.
Much has changed since then, including the $6 weekly fee charged at the time. When it became a health spa in 1912, the doctor employed there boasted the mineral hot spring pools could cure rheumatism, kidney disease, skin problems and internal ailments.
Over the decades it has served as a boarding house for immigrants seeking gold, a hospital, a church camp, guest ranch, bed and breakfast, hotel, roadhouse, fine dining restaurant and romantic inn before settling into its current form.
As if in honor of its long and varied past, Chico offers and facilitates a wide variety of activities in the present for visitors.
Those activities include horseback riding, fly fishing, river rafting, disc golf, hiking, mountain biking and live music. The property also has vegetable and flower gardens which have been known to attract honey bees and Monarch butterflies.
Food and drink options are also plentiful at Chico, where guests can choose from the historic dining room, the Chico Saloon, the Poolside Grille and the tasting room.
Reservations are recommended for the dining room, which also serves buffet breakfast and Sunday brunch, in addition to dinner. The menu has a variety of options including trout, steak, chicken breast, prime rib, pork chops, filet mignon, duck and Beef Wellington.
For a more casual dining experience, or for lunch food, The Poolside Grille has menu items including melt sandwiches, burgers, pizza, wraps, soup, salad and milkshakes. The restaurant also has kid friendly food options. The Poolside Grille also cooks food for the adjacent Chico Saloon.
The Chico Saloon has live music every Friday and Saturday night. The bar is next to the hot spring pool and has a walk-up window for swimmers to order drinks. In addition to bar seating, the saloon has video poker, keno machines, billiards, foosball, shuffleboard and TVs.
Chico's tasting room requires reservations and is available to parties of between two and six people. In the private wine cellar, the tasting room offers a chef's tasting menu of between seven and 12 courses, which can be joined with select or premium wine pairings.
The hot spring pool is open air with a view of the Absaroka Mountains. Admission is included in lodging fees. Day guests must pay a fee. The pool is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Day guests can pay a fee at the front desk. After 11 a.m. that fee can be paid at the saloon or poolside grille. Adults pay $8.50, seniors age 65 and up along with kids age three to six pay $3.50. Children two and under have free admission.
Lodging is available in a variety of forms, including rooms, suites, glamping, luxury cabins and a hillside chalet. The Main Lodge of the resort is on the National Register of Historic Places.
