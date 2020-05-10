Historic Chico Hot Springs resort offers relaxation, exploration and more

Food and drink options are also plentiful at Chico, where guests can choose from the historic dining room, the Chico Saloon, the Poolside Grille and the tasting room.

Reservations are recommended for the dining room, which also serves buffet breakfast and Sunday brunch, in addition to dinner. The menu has a variety of options including trout, steak, chicken breast, prime rib, pork chops, filet mignon, duck and Beef Wellington.

For a more casual dining experience, or for lunch food, The Poolside Grille has menu items including melt sandwiches, burgers, pizza, wraps, soup, salad and milkshakes. The restaurant also has kid friendly food options. The Poolside Grille also cooks food for the adjacent Chico Saloon.

The Chico Saloon has live music every Friday and Saturday night. The bar is next to the hot spring pool and has a walk-up window for swimmers to order drinks. In addition to bar seating, the saloon has video poker, keno machines, billiards, foosball, shuffleboard and TVs.

Chico's tasting room requires reservations and is available to parties of between two and six people. In the private wine cellar, the tasting room offers a chef's tasting menu of between seven and 12 courses, which can be joined with select or premium wine pairings.