As the historic Graves Hotel in Harlowton continued to burn Sunday morning, the Wheatland County Sheriff’s Office asked residents in the area to watch for flying embers that could start other fires.

“Please monitor properties around you that may not have people in the area to check on them,” the department added.

The three-story hotel on Central Avenue, built in 1907, has been totally destroyed by a fire reported about 4:30 a.m.

Fire investigators were on the scene Sunday, but so far no cause for the fire has been stated publicly.

The Graves had undergone significant renovations during the last decade and for a time had a café and store.

During last December’s cold snap, owners of the Graves invited stranded travelers, the homeless, or any residents without adequate heat, to stay at the hotel.

The fire is setback for Harlowton’s downtown. In 2012 the State Theater, not far from the Graves, burned down.

During the last five years, the Graves has served as the background for the Harlo Music Project summer festival held on the main street.