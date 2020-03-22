History repeating itself: Montana has been halted by pandemic before

Medical experts who have studied the disease believe the 1918 virus, related to H1N1 or the swine flu, paradoxically attacked those most healthy. Some scientists and doctors believe the Spanish flu caused an immune response called a "cytokine storm" in which the body reacted against the disease, sometimes overreacting.

The more healthy the individual, the more prone he or she was to respond strongly to the virus. That strong response could either weaken or destroy the lungs and cause a secondary infection, like pneumonia. Officials estimated there were as many people dying from pneumonia as influenza, and a survey of flu deaths from 1918 to 1920 suggests that nearly nine out of 10 people who died were older than 18 and younger than 60.

Less than 48 hours before the city of Billings was closed, 250 cases were reported in Miles City, and "hospitals were overflowing." The Gazette tried to get a death count but was rebuffed when doctors told the paper they were too busy to get an accurate count. The next day that number had grown to 1,000 cases with five deaths. The population of Custer County at the time was just 8,000.

Several Montana newspapers reported that farming families who checked on loved ones found houses full of sick people, with livestock starving from lack of care.