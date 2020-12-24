A heartbreaking blizzard heralds hard Christmas for Billings 100 years ago

A blizzard blew hard across the Northern Montana prairie Christmas Eve 1920, and the last of the state’s notorious cowboy outlaws struggled to see the road that would take him to his sweetheart’s schoolhouse 30 miles northwest of Havre.
Long George Francis had loaded a borrowed truck with Christmas presents and a box of apples — parting gifts before he turned himself in to serve a six- to ten-year stretch on a dubious charge of horse stealing. Not that he was an altogether innocent man. He was rumored to have helped himself to unbranded calves and to have purloined a horse or two over his more than three decades in Montana.
But he had a lot of friends in ranch country and most of them didn’t figure he had stolen the horse in question — a mare of little value that belonged to one of his fiercest enemies.
A cowboy of the old school, Long George was widely known in Montana, but he wasn’t universally loved. He’d ranched, rodeoed and, some say, rustled his way across the Northern Plains and Canada on his faithful horse Tony in the last echoes of the Wild West.
Always the best-dressed cowboy in the rodeo arena, his 6’6” presence was hard to ignore. On that fateful day a century ago, he was 48 years old.
By the grace of the sentencing judge in Havre and with a promise to return in a few days, Long George set out on his Christmas Eve rendezvous. The weather probably wasn’t terrible when he started his journey toward the schoolhouse at Simpson near the Canadian border. But by the time he was within a few miles of his destination blowing snow whirled away any sign of the narrow country road.
The posse sent to search for him Christmas Day figured he’d lost the road and driven over an embankment. Long George survived the crash, but one of his legs was broken. Using wood from the apple box, he constructed a splint. Burn marks on the vehicle seat probably indicated an attempt to keep warm.
In the heart of a northern frontier winter with no one around for miles, he likely knew the outcome. Desperate, he crawled out of the wreckage and dragged his fractured leg another mile until hopelessness, pain and fatigue brought him to the end of his journey.
The coroner surmised that rather than freeze to death, Long George fumbled for his pocket knife and used it to slice his jugular vein.
Two hundred and fifty miles to the south, Billings radiated the cheer of the season. It would take a few days for The Billings Gazette to receive word of the demise of what it described as “one of Montana’s most famous cowboys.”
Miss Lincoln's gift advice for men
Billings had been preparing for the holidays for weeks. Sparkling Christmas trees sprouted across the city and Santa seemed to be everywhere at once. A large contingent of ladies from the YWCA formed a choir planning to carol its way through the city on Christmas Eve. Parties were in the works at the YMCA and YWCA to help those without local families celebrate.
The city’s numerous downtown department stores purchased full-page advertisements in The Gazette touting the latest fashions, which included skirts raised somewhere above the ankle, but below the knee.
From Thanksgiving through Christmas, Miss Lincoln, an employee of the Northern Hotel, could be relied on by dozens of male guests for her shopping advice.
“Sweethearts and wives all over the country may thank her because they received acceptable gifts rather than the nondescript things which doubtless would have been handed them by the parcel post messengers if these men had been left to their own devices,’’ The Gazette reported.
About 80 percent of the men thought silk stockings were the perfect gift and the other 20 percent purchased blouses and furs.
The Post Office hired 12 extra clerks and carriers who worked through Christmas Day. Postmaster T.C. Armitage noted that the number of outgoing packages set new records, but the number of incoming parcels were “appreciably fewer.”
“By which, it would appear, that Billings had more money to spend on presents this year than other cities,’’ he told the newspaper.
Not for the first or last time, the Magic City was prospering while the economy faltered almost everywhere else. The country as a whole was entering a yearlong depression as it readjusted to a peacetime economy in the aftermath of World War I.
Billings didn’t escape completely unscathed, but its diverse economy and status as a transportation hub cushioned the impacts. If there were more residents in need, Billings residents were ready to rise to the challenge and ensure a happy Christmas for all.
Early in December, the Associated Charities of Billings (an organization similar to today’s United Way) and the philanthropic department of the Women’s Club organized a citywide drive to collect new and used clothing to be delivered to the poor on Christmas Eve.
The Salvation Army stuffed 100 baskets with food, candy and warm clothing for local families and planned to host 300 children for a holiday party. Churches and Sunday school children raised funds, contributed toys and gathered shoes for Christmas distribution.
School children stuffed stockings with goodies for those confined to St. Vincent’s Hospital’s polio ward and saved their pennies for a holiday drive to feed starving children in war-torn Europe.
Hungry kids, closed schools
Outside of Billings, much of Montana had been flailing for a few years. The homestead era had brought tens of thousands of people to Montana, and a period of wet years from about 1910 to 1916 had produced bumper crops. Then World War I erupted in Europe and the demand for their crops soared as did the prices they commanded. Farmers bought more land and banks were happy to loan them the money.
But in 1917, rainfall in some areas of the state became more sporadic and by 1920, drought had become general. Marginal lands plowed in the wet years couldn’t produce crops in the dry years. Then the end of World War I in late 1918 reduced the market for their produce and prices dropped.
Thus began the exodus of thousands of homesteaders. Montana fell into the Great Depression 10 years before the rest of the country. By one estimate, 80,000 homesteaders took up farming in Montana between 1909 and the early 1920s. By the late 1920s, only 20,000 remained.
For those clinging to their farms in the dry land in the area around Billings, life could be hard, especially on the children. Dr. R.C. Main, the city county health officer, toured seven rural schools in the northeastern section of the county in late October and came back convinced that all of them should be closed.
Of the 30 children he examined, Main reported that a least half were undernourished and “poorly developed.” Bad teeth were practically universal. He proposed that the children be sent to boarding schools in Billings where they could receive better care.
“I find that on an average the country school child is more often a sufferer from undernourishment than the child in a city like Billings,” he said. “Moreover they have to work hard on the ranches or farms, whereas the city child has little to do but play. And play is the life of the growing boy and girl.”
One of the most heartbreaking stories told of a family on Coburn Road about five miles outside the city. The mother of the family had died of flu in fall of 1919, leaving six younger children to be cared for by her 14-year-old daughter. The teenager suffered from curvature of the spine and struggled to keep the household together.
“On one occasion recently a welfare worker reported that she had been crying in pain while laboring over a washtub,” The Gazette said. “Recently, further reports were made that the child and her wards were insufficiently clothed and that the house they lived in was not proof against the rigors of winter weather.”
On a cold November day, when she reached the end of her rope, the teenager fired a .41 caliber revolver at her heart. The bullet was deflected and emerged from her left shoulder. She was taken to a hospital in Billings to recover and her younger siblings were split up among neighbors and families in Billings. County authorities promised to find her a new home once she had been released.
Keep a shotgun handy
Hard times hit Billings in another form in December of 1920 with a crime wave that Chief of Police Bert Talgo only expected to get worse. Unemployed men and boys from all corners of the country drifted through the city in search of work or opportunity.
“They say the country is aswarm with drifters, mostly young men, ostensibly seeking work, but always without it,” The Gazette said.
Talgo noted a sharp increase in theft, burglary, robbery and other crimes and advised businesses to arrange to have an employee sleep in their establishments at night.
“This employee should have his cot or bed near the telephone, and keep a loaded shotgun at his hand,” the chief warned. “Too many precautions cannot be taken in the next couple of months.”
In mid-December, Talgo assigned most of his force to the night shift to clear vagrants from the pool halls on Montana Avenue and the area around Union Station. Plainclothes men patrolled the business district and residential areas. Seven suspects were arrested in the course of the operation.
Vagrants weren’t Talgo’s only problem. In the year since prohibition became national law, bootleggers were filling his derelict jail in the basement of City Hall. Local, state and federal officers prowled the rooming houses and farm fields searching for illicit stills and stashes of alcohol.
In a midnight raid in September, revenuers descended on the home of ex-alderman Herman Schwanz at 115 South 27th Street. Schwanz was already considered a suspect character for having refused to buy war bonds, an offense that got him bounced from his seat on the City Council.
Officers relieved him of his liberty and $15,000 worth of booze including 500 quarts of whiskey, several barrels of moonshine, more than 1,000 quarts of beer and 200 gallons of mash. Also confiscated were two cars and a motorcycle.
“In one portion of the cellar, reached only by crowding through a narrow passage cut through earth, was a room 8 by 12 feet, the walls covered with shelves holding bottled beer, while stacks of cases of whisky nearly hid the shelves,” The Gazette reported. “The second story of the barn was a miniature distillery. Several hundred gallons of corn and raison mash were fermenting in half hogsheads.”
Not long after the big raid, powerful touring cars began disappearing from downtown Billings. Detective Sgt. Al Heigo theorized that a ring of well-organized whisky runners were stealing the expensive vehicles and taking them to some clandestine location to be repainted and disguised for use in hauling liquor.
With alcohol scarcer, locals had to find other ways to satisfy their cravings. A saleswoman in a candy shop reported that she was selling twice as much candy to men since the onset of prohibition. One customer dropped by four or five times a day to buy 10-cents worth of chocolate.
“I’ve found that a dime’s worth of chocolates satisfy me now exactly as a drink of whisky used to do, and I crave it about the same way,’’ the man told the clerk.
Reformers were running rampant with the success of their anti-liquor campaign. At a statewide gathering in Butte, representatives of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union proposed a similar prohibition against tobacco. They were also prepared to take on dancing, daring dress, uncensored movies and politicians who they believe were slack in supporting prohibition. Flappers and the Jazz Age apparently offended them deeply.
'Unescorted girls' and bootleggers
On the local level, city fathers decided it was time to enforce a curfew on children under the age of 16. At a late December council meeting, children were banned from city streets after 9 p.m. from October to April and after 10 p.m. from April to October. Violators’ parents could be fined $25, a small fortune 100 years ago. Staying on the streets at night was a “prolific sources of delinquency and incorrigibility,” the councilmen reasoned.
Suggestions were also floated that a corps of volunteer chaperones or volunteer policewomen patrol dance halls and other places young people gathered, including restaurants that unescorted girls liked to frequent.
It was further suggested, for the good of the city’s youth, that these volunteer policewomen work in plain clothes and have the power of arrest.
While in the process of repressing its youth, Billings was looking to its future in some progressive ways. Concluding that the cattle trails and horse and buggy tracks weren’t suitable for increasing numbers of automobiles, city fathers supported a proposed $15 million statewide bond issue to build a system of roads. With an eye toward developing a tourism industry, they also formed “good road” clubs and lobbied for signs that made it easier for travelers to get from one point to another.
Billings ordered its own street signs and electric street lights were installed. Also in the planning stages was a road across the top of The Rims.
Realizing Billings’ potential as a medical center, local civic organizations rallied to raise $150,000 to complete Deaconess Hospital. With train connections to nearly every community in the region, they reasoned that those in need of care could quickly be transported to one of the two local hospitals.
1920 was a year of pivotal events in post-war America. The 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in national elections was ratified. (Montana women had won the right to vote in state and local elections several years earlier.)
Warren G. Harding, whose administration ranks as one of the country’s most corrupt, was elected president. One of the major issues of the campaign was whether the U.S. should join the League of Nations promoted by President Woodrow Wilson in the aftermath of the war. Ultimately, Americans rejected the League.
While the bellicose temperance movement battled the evils of liquor, the Jazz Age flourished in speakeasies and clandestine dance halls. Heavily armed gangsters took deadly advantage of a thirsty America. Montana, with its hundreds of miles of border country, was not immune. In December, Jack Harden, a Lewistown bootlegger, was murdered north of Havre after retrieving a cache of Canadian whiskey. His two assailants and his load of booze were never found.
It was also the year that eight White Sox players were indicted for throwing the 1919 World Series. Though later acquitted, all eight, including “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, were banned from baseball.
On Sept. 16, anarchists exploded a bomb in front the J.P. Morgan Building on Wall Street killing more than 40 and wounding 300. None of the perpetrators was ever caught.
In major world events, the bloody Irish War of Independence raged on, resulting that year, in the partition of Northern and Southern Ireland, with each granted its own parliament and a measure of home rule.
An 8.6 earthquake in Gansu Province, China, triggered a landslide that killed 180,000 people.