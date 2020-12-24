A heartbreaking blizzard heralds hard Christmas for Billings 100 years ago

A blizzard blew hard across the Northern Montana prairie Christmas Eve 1920, and the last of the state’s notorious cowboy outlaws struggled to see the road that would take him to his sweetheart’s schoolhouse 30 miles northwest of Havre.

Long George Francis had loaded a borrowed truck with Christmas presents and a box of apples — parting gifts before he turned himself in to serve a six- to ten-year stretch on a dubious charge of horse stealing. Not that he was an altogether innocent man. He was rumored to have helped himself to unbranded calves and to have purloined a horse or two over his more than three decades in Montana.

But he had a lot of friends in ranch country and most of them didn’t figure he had stolen the horse in question — a mare of little value that belonged to one of his fiercest enemies.

A cowboy of the old school, Long George was widely known in Montana, but he wasn’t universally loved. He’d ranched, rodeoed and, some say, rustled his way across the Northern Plains and Canada on his faithful horse Tony in the last echoes of the Wild West.

Always the best-dressed cowboy in the rodeo arena, his 6’6” presence was hard to ignore. On that fateful day a century ago, he was 48 years old.