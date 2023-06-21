An old black and white photo showing three Union Civil War officers prompted research that reconnected the two dissimilar halves of James Frederick Rowe’s life.

“A picture can teach history if one takes the time,” Susan Mann Anderson wrote in her research of Rowe, who was her husband’s great, great uncle.

This Saturday, June 24, at 4 p.m., a headstone rededication service will be held in Billings Mountview Cemetery at Rowe’s graveside — 132 years after his death — complete with military honors provided by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

In a short video recounting Rowe’s life, Anderson calls the ceremony “making peace with the past at last.”

“Family and friends are coming from Michigan, California, Wisconsin and Utah in order to pay their respects June 24 to their Civil War grandfather and uncle,” she wrote in an email.

Shot

Rowe’s agonizing death, two days after being shot in the stomach, left Billings residents with little knowledge of the 48-year-old man’s previous life as a Civil War officer, ambulance corps leader, husband and father.

According to a March 26, 1891, article in the Billings Gazette, Rowe was shot following an argument with a roommate over a $6 grocery bill.

“Roe (sic) was considerably under the influence of liquor at the time, but whether the other man was in a like condition is not known,” the story said. “Harsh words passed between the two men,” with an Anaconda newspaper story saying Rowe “used very insulting language … reflecting on (the shooter’s) parentage.”

The killer, 19-year-old John Goulden, “left the cabin only to appear a little later carrying a six-shooter in each hand” and demanding a “retraction of the epithets used, which Rowe refused.”

No hope was “entertained” for Rowe’s recovery the day after he was shot with a .44 caliber pistol, one of two revolvers reportedly brandished by Goulden.

Trial

Goulden, who was born in England and “bears rather a hard name,” fled the scene of the shooting but was eventually caught in Malta aboard a Northern Pacific train and brought back to Yellowstone County for trial, newspapers reported. Somehow the county attorney misplaced Rowe’s dying statement and “the general inefficience of the learned prosecuting attorney, made a very weak case for the state,” the Gazette reported.

In the end, the jury found Goulden guilty of manslaughter. The judge sentenced him to 10 years, of which he served only six, “entirely unfitted to the crime,” the Gazette wrote. Rowe was buried in Mountview Cemetery, with the cost born by his son, according to coroner Dr. Henry Chapple’s handwritten note.

In reporting on the story, the Anaconda newspaper said Rowe was “respectably connected, but from hard drinking had sunk down in the social scale.”

That prompted Anderson to muse, “After the guns of war are silenced and the killing stops and there are no more injured to be removed from the battlefields, personal battles may emerge and wounds not outwardly visible can fester within, not recognized or treated at the time.” She wrote of an ailment now commonly recognized as post-traumatic stress disorder. “So many veterans then, as today, turned to alcohol to escape. Such was the rumored case with Captain Rowe.”

Soldier

In her research that began a few years ago, Anderson found Rowe was one of the first Union soldiers injured in the Civil War when his Sixth Massachusetts Volunteer Militia was sent to defend Washington, D.C., only three days after the Confederacy attacked Fort Sumter on April 12, 1861.

On the way to D.C. by train, the regiment was stalled by rioters in Baltimore; Maryland was sympathetic to the Southerners’ cause. A letter written by Rowe, at the time possibly a 23- or 24-year-old 3rd Lieutenant, was published in the Boston Journal describing the mob encounter.

“We marched in close ranks so as not to let them get into our company. They said we could never go through alive, and called us everything but honest men,” Rowe wrote. “We paid no attention to them until they began to press upon us.”

As the mob hurled stones and bricks in an attempt to hold the soldiers back, other rioters began tearing down the railroad bridge to halt the militia’s progress. “But we were too quick for them and rushed across, driving them at the point of the bayonet. Then the pistols of the rowdies began to play upon our men.”

Although ordered not to fire upon the rioters, the militia “began to let the cold lead fly, and to lay them right and left,” Rowe continued. “They were astonished, I can assure you.”

Anderson’s research found that Rowe was one of the first officers wounded in the encounter. Her inquiry further indicated Rowe may have been nursed by Clara Barton. In 1881, Barton founded the American Red Cross, providing supplies and support to soldiers on the front lines of the war. Such a possibility hit home for Anderson, who is a nurse.

Re-enlisted

By August, Rowe’s enlistment had expired. He had been living in Stoneham, Massachusetts, 10 miles northwest of Boston before the war.

“At some time he was presented with a commemorative personalized sword and scabbard by his Stoneham Light Infantry Company men, meticulously etched with patriotic and camp scenes along with the date of the Baltimore incident,” Anderson wrote. “This sword is still in existence in the family with evidence of wear indicating he carried it throughout the war after re-enlisting.”

Rowe’s descendants stumbled upon the sword when doing genealogy research. It was being advertised at an antique auction, so the descendants bid on the purchase.

In 1862, Rowe joined the 33rd Massachusetts Infantry, this time for three years of duty. He was later detached to the newly formed Ambulance Corps where he commanded a division. The following year, at the Battle of Gettysburg, the Ambulance Corps was sorely tested. Union casualties were around 23,000 with another 14,500 injured.

Rowe was later promoted to Chief of Ambulance 20th Army Corps, following the Union Army as it swept south all the way to Atlanta. It wouldn’t be until April 9, 1865, that the Confederacy surrendered. A month later, Rowe was relieved from duty.

Married

Following the war he married a Southern woman, Mary Cora Osgood, and fathered one son, Alvan Bacon Rowe, who was born in 1868.

After going into business with “old army buddies,” Rowe left for the West “for reasons not known, perhaps looking for better opportunities, or fleeing his personal demons” and leaving his wife and child behind in Brunswick, Georgia, Anderson wrote. “Family stories passed down were feelings of shame not knowing what had become of him, or if his wife did, hiding the facts.”

“Nobody knew what happened to him when I started doing this,” Anderson said. Then she discovered the newspaper articles about his shooting death. “Lo and behold, James Rowe began coming to life.”

Rowe’s wife Cora would live to age 76, surviving her son who died in 1913 at age 45. Like his father, Alvan had one son, Alvan Jr. There is no mention of James Rowe in his son’s obituary. Alvan was married just before Christmas on Dec. 23, 1890. His father would be shot only a few months later.

New stone

What brought James Frederick Rowe so far West, more than 2,000 miles away from his family? When did he leave, and where did he go?

The Billings Gazette provides some background. “Roe (sic) came here from Red Lodge a short time ago where it is said he made some pretentions as a lawyer.” An 1890 census of surviving U.S. soldiers shows him residing in adjoining Stillwater County.

On the Find a Grave website that recounts Rowe’s agonizing death, Anderson left a poignant note about the long-dead relative of her husband, recalling the historical journey. “Gone and (almost) forgotten for 130 years. Thank you for your service and sacrifice from the first rebellious hostilities through the innovative establishment and training of the life-saving Ambulance Corps, which served as a model for future care.”

Last year a new headstone was set to mark Rowe’s grave. It includes his photo, list of military achievements and a note regarding his service in the ambulance corps. Anderson said finding out about Rowe’s tragic death called out to her from the past.

“I can’t believe we’re really coming after all this time,” she said. “It will be a final goodbye for the old soldier.”