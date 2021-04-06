McKinley Elementary School added to National Register of Historic Places

In its spiral fire slide, friezes depicting the faces of historical figures like Abraham Lincoln, and uncommon features like oval windows, the reminders of history are everywhere at McKinley Elementary School in Billings.

In a normal year, Principal Nicole Trahan said students from decades past regularly call inquiring about touring the building, which was first constructed in the early 20th century.

"It's fun to take them through it and they're in awe when they get to that older part (of the building) and they're remembering what it looked like back then," she said. "We have a lot of those families that come through. We have a lot of kids whose grandparents or great-grandparents went to school here."

In March, the school's historic significance, fueled for so many years by the memories of students and families over its 115-year history, gained national recognition with the announcement of McKinley Elementary School as one of 20 new additions to the National Register of Historic Places.

The students are aware of the designation, according to Trahan. The school can't do large assemblies right now, but she said the plan is to have a large gathering sometime in the future to celebrate and help the students understand the historic designation.