Plaster restoration work brings art to the Moss Mansion

The decorative paintwork on the walls at the Moss Mansion is so delicate that it peels at the sound of even the mildest profanity.
Preserving, and in some instances restoring, that paintwork is a labor that is time-consuming and painstaking, and oftentimes just as delicate.
Greg Marsters and his team from Custom Plaster based in Boise, Idaho, have been at the Moss Mansion Museum since mid-November bringing their expertise to bear on that decorative paintwork.
The plaster walls and ceiling in one of the second-story bedrooms had started to crack and separate from the house, threatening to take with it the intricately painted design work that adorns the borders at the top of the bedroom wall and across the ceiling.
"Basically, the plaster was falling off the walls," Marsters said.
The Moss Mansion, commissioned by Preston B. Moss when he moved his family to Billings from Missouri in 1900, was completed in 1903. At the time, the common construction practice was to finish ceilings and walls with a thick layer of plaster and then apply a final layer of linen to help preserve the plaster.
Families with money — like the Mosses — could then hire artists to stencil or hand-paint the linen finish on the plaster walls and ceilings. The painted walls and ceilings at the Moss can be seen in many of its rooms, and it's one of the features that helps preserve the structure's period authenticity.
The 26-room mansion is spread over three floors and was designed by architect Henry J. Hardenbergh, who designed the Dakota Apartments and the Plaza Hotel in New York City.
It's a mix of styles, from its rococo French parlor to the Moorish entry. An art nouveau sitting room gives way to the dining area, which is a mini oak room styled after the Plaza Hotel. The third floor was intended to be a ballroom, but the Moss family used it as servants' quarters.
"This house is one of the nicest I've been in," Marsters said. "They're not building buildings like this anymore."
Marsters and his crew have worked on restoration projects all across the West, ranging from the Charles M. Russell House in Great Falls and the St. Ignatius Mission in St. Ignatius to the Lake Yellowstone Hotel in Yellowstone National Park and the Chateau de Fleurs outside Boise.
In the Russell House, he and his team did plaster restoration, light fixture restoration, and they replicated three different wallpaper designs. Two of them they painted by hand.
"I got to paint Charles Russell's studio," he said.
It was a mind-blowing moment for Marsters, who was an art student in college and had a summer job in construction working with plaster. After college, he kept getting jobs that required his art skills and his contractor skills, and before long he entered the plaster restoration business full time.
"It's the most fantastic job I could ever imagine having," he said.
At the Moss Mansion, Marsters and his team have nearly completed the work on the bedroom on the second floor. The job started with the custom plaster crew carefully removing whole sections of plaster wall and then painstakingly peeling the linen finish from it.
It was weeks of three guys in a relatively small room scraping debris from the back of 100-year-old linen sheets with scalpels.
"The work is very tedious," he said with a laugh.
With the linen removed from the plaster on the walls and ceiling, Marsters and his team repair and restore the old plaster, giving the walls a look like it's just gotten a fresh coat of paint.
The linen sections they've removed are then worked on, with Marsters and his crew cleaning and in some cases touching up the paintwork. Matching paints and getting the colors exactly right can be tricky and sometimes downright difficult, he said.
For the sections that will need new linen to replace what's been damaged or degraded beyond repair, Marsters orders period-appropriate linen from a costume dressmaker that specializes in vintage clothing.
The new linen is patched in with the linen wall section they're restoring. From there they place a specialized fabric that neither stretches nor sags across the back of the linen, using an iron and special adhesive. Then they return the entire finished surface to the plaster wall. The specialized fabric on the back of the linen helps maintain the material and helps prevent the plaster from deteriorating.
Oftentimes, Marsters finds himself repairing or correcting work done by previous contractors or restorationists.
"It may have been the best they could do at the time," he said.
For that reason, his goal is to make sure as much of his work as possible can be reversed so that when preservationists come along years from now with better techniques and the latest technology, they can easily undo and improve upon the work he and this team have done.
For Marsters and his team, the work they do is an honor. It helps history live on for another generation and gives communities something in which they can take pride.
"Every job is a process of discovery," Marsters said.