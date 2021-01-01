Plaster restoration work brings art to the Moss Mansion

"It's the most fantastic job I could ever imagine having," he said.

At the Moss Mansion, Marsters and his team have nearly completed the work on the bedroom on the second floor. The job started with the custom plaster crew carefully removing whole sections of plaster wall and then painstakingly peeling the linen finish from it.

It was weeks of three guys in a relatively small room scraping debris from the back of 100-year-old linen sheets with scalpels.

"The work is very tedious," he said with a laugh.

With the linen removed from the plaster on the walls and ceiling, Marsters and his team repair and restore the old plaster, giving the walls a look like it's just gotten a fresh coat of paint.

The linen sections they've removed are then worked on, with Marsters and his crew cleaning and in some cases touching up the paintwork. Matching paints and getting the colors exactly right can be tricky and sometimes downright difficult, he said.

For the sections that will need new linen to replace what's been damaged or degraded beyond repair, Marsters orders period-appropriate linen from a costume dressmaker that specializes in vintage clothing.