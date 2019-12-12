Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County, Homestead Self Storage, and national charity organizations Delivering Good and The Toy Foundation, have teamed up to distribute free teddy bears at Rimrock Mall this holiday season.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Delivering Good and The Toy Foundation’s campaign called Holiday Toys Across America helps ensure kids in need are able to celebrate the holidays with new toys. The organizations have donated super soft teddy bears for the Holiday Bear Hugs event, taking place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the mall’s main entrance. In a press release, Boys & Girls Clubs invited community members to the event.