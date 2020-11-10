Holiday Food and Gift Festival canceled

Every year more than 200 vendors showcase their metal art, woodwork, photography, pottery, handmade toys, jewelry, artwork, specialty foods and more. Event organizers said the vendors still need shoppers’ support. For many, selling their goods at events is their livelihood and most vendor shows have been canceled since mid-March. To see an online list of vendors that would have been at the festival visit holidayfoodandgiftfestival.com. Some vendors have storefronts that are still open. Anyone needing assistance contacting a vendor should contact Amanda by calling 406-861-3931 or emailing pillareventservices@gmail.com.