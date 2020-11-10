Holiday Food and Gift Festival canceled

The 35th Annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival has been canceled because of Yellowstone County Health Department restrictions. The event was scheduled for the MetraPark Expo Center on Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 14-15.
Every year more than 200 vendors showcase their metal art, woodwork, photography, pottery, handmade toys, jewelry, artwork, specialty foods and more. Event organizers said the vendors still need shoppers’ support. For many, selling their goods at events is their livelihood and most vendor shows have been canceled since mid-March. To see an online list of vendors that would have been at the festival visit holidayfoodandgiftfestival.com. Some vendors have storefronts that are still open. Anyone needing assistance contacting a vendor should contact Amanda by calling 406-861-3931 or emailing pillareventservices@gmail.com.
Additionally, the Holiday Food and Gift Festival raises donations for the Billings Food Bank. Festival organizers have asked community members to donate money or food directly to the food bank at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.
The Holiday Food and Gift Festival is set to return to the Expo Center on Nov. 13-14, 2021.
