Holiday gifts needed for state patients

The Department of Public Health and Human Services has set up donation boxes at various locations to receive holiday gifts that benefit Montana State Hospital patients.
The effort is part of the annual Gifts With A Lift program that has played an instrumental role in spreading holiday cheer to patients for the past 68 years. The program ensures that all state hospital patients have a gift this holiday season.
The program is jointly coordinated by the National Alliance for Mental Illness-MT and DPHHS.
Ideas for gift suggestions include, but are not limited to the following: pocket games/books, socks, T-shirts/sweatshirts, cards, winter hats/adult winter gloves, magazines, fanny packs, phone cards, jackets, craft kits, batteries, slippers, blankets/ throws, headphones, handheld AM/FM radios, postage stamps and stationery. MSH is especially in need of winter coats for men and women in sizes M-3X.
Individuals or service organizations interested in adopting a patient should call George Sich, MSH Gifts With A Lift coordinator, at 406-693-7086.
Gifts mailed to the hospital should not be wrapped; however, donations of wrapping paper and gift boxes are welcome. Donors should include their names and addresses as well as a return receipt so the arrival of their gifts may be acknowledged.
Gifts or cash donations may be mailed to Gifts With A Lift, c/o George Sich, PO Box 300, Montana State Hospital, Warm Springs, Montana, 59756. Checks should be made payable to Gifts With A Lift. In order to arrive in time for the holidays, gifts should be dropped off or mailed by Dec. 15.
MSH is the only publicly operated inpatient psychiatric hospital in the state. It provides treatment to adults who have serious mental illnesses and who are referred from hospitals, mental health programs, and district courts from across the state.
