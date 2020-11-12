Holiday gifts needed for state patients

The Department of Public Health and Human Services has set up donation boxes at various locations to receive holiday gifts that benefit Montana State Hospital patients.

The effort is part of the annual Gifts With A Lift program that has played an instrumental role in spreading holiday cheer to patients for the past 68 years. The program ensures that all state hospital patients have a gift this holiday season.

The program is jointly coordinated by the National Alliance for Mental Illness-MT and DPHHS.

Ideas for gift suggestions include, but are not limited to the following: pocket games/books, socks, T-shirts/sweatshirts, cards, winter hats/adult winter gloves, magazines, fanny packs, phone cards, jackets, craft kits, batteries, slippers, blankets/ throws, headphones, handheld AM/FM radios, postage stamps and stationery. MSH is especially in need of winter coats for men and women in sizes M-3X.

Individuals or service organizations interested in adopting a patient should call George Sich, MSH Gifts With A Lift coordinator, at 406-693-7086.