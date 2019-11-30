The annual holiday tree raffle is back for a third year at Montana State University Billings. Staff Senate hopes to help bring a little more “joy to the world” with proceeds benefiting CASA of Yellowstone County.
Sixteen trees are decorated by senators and their respective departments across campus. The raffle drawing will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 10, during the MSU Billings Holiday Party. Participants need not be present to win a tree.
From Dec. 2 through 10, trees will be on display in Business Services in the basement of McMullen Hall. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase for $1 per ticket or six tickets for $5 from Megan Blanco in Financial Aid, located on the first floor of McMullen Hall. The trees will be moved at 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 to a viewing area between Petro Hall and the Glacier Room for the final drawing.
Last year, the holiday tree raffle raised $300 which was donated to Tumbleweed, according to a press release from MSUB.