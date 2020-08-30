Home on Lewis Avenue catches fire late Sunday afternoon

A home on the 400 block of Lewis Avenue caught fire late Sunday afternoon and the Billings Fire Department sent multiple engines to the area to deal with what was setting up to be a relatively prolonged firefighting effort.
Speaking at about 5 p.m., Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell said the flames had been knocked down and firefighters were taking a defensive position, but because of the high "fire load" in the home, he expected his agency to be on scene dealing with a smoldering structure for the next couple hours, and possibly longer.
The amount of flammable material in the home slowed firefighters trying to gain entry to put out hot spots, according to Mitchell. The fire was initially reported at around 4 p.m., and the smoke plume was visible from on top of the Rims to the north and all the way to River Front park to the south.
"Truck One arrived on scene and found a well-involved single family dwelling," Mitchell said. "We know the fire load in there is extreme. So we went into a defensive posture, which is an exterior fire attack. We had confirmation that all occupants were out of the house. So we were able to take our time, set up and fight it fro a defensive position."
Chris Donohue, 38, lives next to the home that caught fire. Donohue said he was playing video games when he saw some sort of commotion and within 30 seconds to a minute neighbors were banging on his house yelling about a fire.
He looked out his kitchen window which is separated from his neighbors home by roughly 15 feet. "The whole side of his house was just, whoosh, on fire and just pushing smoke into my house," he said."
Donohue said he wasn't sure if his house was also on fire at that point but was immediately concerned.
He said he believes his neighbor's house was used to store much of an annual Halloween home decoration and yard display setup that has been an attraction for decades stretching back to when Donohue himself was an elementary school student growing up in the neighborhood.
Donohue described a frantic scramble that ensued in which he tried to get things out of his home as fast as he could, the targets ranging from pets to valuable objects like art and other materials tied to his screen printing business.
He quickly let his golden retriever out, and then proceeded to his girlfriend's cat, which he described as big, white fluffy cat that's difficult to deal with on a normal day.
"That cat doesn't like to be held at all, especially when there's smoke filling in the house and people are screaming," he said. "It will let me hold it but only when it's calm and only for a few seconds and then I have to put it down. This set me back years."
The animal ran to the bedroom and hid under a bed, so Donohue said he started flipping the bed out of the way, essentially tearing the room up to reach the cat, which then ran into another room and began hiding again. When he finally got his hands on the cat it started attacking him, but Donohue said he was able to get the cat outside and slam the door before it could run back inside.
Donohue was shirtless and barefoot as he described the moments after he learned of the fire. His hands were covered in dried blood from when the cat clawed him. He said the white cat was likely hiding in a nearby bush uninjured but covered in blood from the hand injuries it dealt him.
"It was like a movie, going from, like all cozied up on my couch with a controller to, like (my hand) shredded, blood, my whole house is in chaos."
Mitchell, the battalion chief, did not immediately have a cause for the fire but said a fire investigator had been called for.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.