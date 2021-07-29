Home school parents asked to complete required registration

Parents, guardians and caregivers planning to home school their child or children for the 2021-2022 school year are required by law to register their children with the County Superintendent of Schools.

Notification must be in written form and submitted to the County Superintendent of Schools, P.O. Box 35022, Billings, MT, 59107.

If you have any questions, please contact Sherry Long, Yellowstone County Superintendent of Schools at the above address or call 406-256-6933.

