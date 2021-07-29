 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Home school parents asked to complete required registration

Home school parents asked to complete required registration

Parents, guardians and caregivers planning to home school their child or children for the 2021-2022 school year are required by law to register their children with the County Superintendent of Schools. 

Notification must be in written form and submitted to the County Superintendent of Schools, P.O. Box 35022, Billings, MT, 59107. 

If you have any questions, please contact Sherry Long, Yellowstone County Superintendent of Schools at the above address or call 406-256-6933.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nikola founder Trevor Milton faces fraud charges

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News