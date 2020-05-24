Home Sweeter Home

With staycations possibly the new norm for a while, adding features like a hot tub or an alfresco dining area might help recover some of the rest and relaxation that will be missed without travel.
After a long day of work, a nice soak may be just what the doctor ordered. Most hot tubs will need to be plugged into a 220v connection that is tied directly to your home’s breaker box. When thinking about placement, remember the further away you are from the electrical panel, the longer the trench, the more wire needed, the greater the expense. Hot tubs that come with a simple plug you can pop into an exterior outlet, otherwise known as plug-and-play hot tubs, are not always the best option for our climate. Not only do they take longer to heat up, they are less able to maintain their temperature, especially in colder weather (aka Montana winters).