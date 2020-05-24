Home Sweeter Home

One thing the last couple of months has taught us is that in the blink of an eye our world can look very different.

Our work and leisure now have most of us staying closer to home and

at

home for longer periods of time.

We are educating, working, being entertained, exercising, relaxing, and resting within the same four walls like never before.

As a result, many are using the money they would have spent on travel to make home improvements that allow their time spent at home to be efficient and enjoyable.