Homeschool-spurred enrollment drop could have financial consequences for schools

Billings Public Schools will get about $365,000 less in state funding this year than initial budget projections after roughly 450 students who attended Billings schools last year switched to homeschooling.
That puts more strain on a K-8 budget that is already challenged by a multi-year structural deficit. The district has had money to pay its bills, but projections show the deficit worsening, and earlier this year the district already trimmed operating costs and eliminated about 40 full-time equivalent positions.
The enrollment drop puts Billings' K-8 budget about $30,000 in the red — a better situation than last year, but not ideal with uncertainty about whether COVID-19 relief funding will cover increased costs of operating schools during the pandemic.
District-wide, fall enrollment registered 16,527 students, well below the 17,000-plus the district hit last year, according to figures shared during Monday's school board meeting. That includes a 117 student increase in high school and a 596 student drop in grades K-8.
Superintendent Greg Upham had said earlier in the year that enrollment stood at 17,400, a figure he acknowledged Monday was "in error, and that’s my fault."
The biggest financial concern, Upham told trustees Monday, is what effect a sustained drop could have on finances going forward.
Montana school funding is largely tied to a three-year enrollment average. The idea is that one-year swings don't throw budgets completely out of whack. But if the students who switched to homeschooling stay there next year, the enrollment drop has a larger affect on the three-year average.
That could mean a $2 million loss next school year compared to projected enrollment levels, Upham said.
“It’s the $2 million in fiscal year (2022) that has me losing sleep,” he said. “I really don’t see that (homeschool) population returning to school easily.”
The shift toward homeschooling for elementary students has appeared to hit schools around the state, Montana School Boards Association president Lance Melton previously said.
"We definitely see the trend," he said. "We think, of course, that it's directly related to concerns about COVID."
Billings trustees asked if any legislative proposals would be brought forward to address the issue. Melton previously said that his group would pursue legislation that would either let schools temporarily use pre-pandemic enrollment for budgeting purposes or try to smooth out changes more.
