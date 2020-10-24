Homeschool-spurred enrollment drop could have financial consequences for schools

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The biggest financial concern, Upham told trustees Monday, is what effect a sustained drop could have on finances going forward.

Montana school funding is largely tied to a three-year enrollment average. The idea is that one-year swings don't throw budgets completely out of whack. But if the students who switched to homeschooling stay there next year, the enrollment drop has a larger affect on the three-year average.

That could mean a $2 million loss next school year compared to projected enrollment levels, Upham said.

“It’s the $2 million in fiscal year (2022) that has me losing sleep,” he said. “I really don’t see that (homeschool) population returning to school easily.”

The shift toward homeschooling for elementary students has appeared to hit schools around the state, Montana School Boards Association president Lance Melton previously said.

"We definitely see the trend," he said. "We think, of course, that it's directly related to concerns about COVID."

Billings trustees asked if any legislative proposals would be brought forward to address the issue. Melton previously said that his group would pursue legislation that would either let schools temporarily use pre-pandemic enrollment for budgeting purposes or try to smooth out changes more.

