Homicide investigation ongoing after man fatally shot Monday night in Billings

A homicide investigation is ongoing after a 30-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night in Billings, according to the Billings Police Department.

At about 8:50 p.m. police were sent to a shooting reported at Broadwater Avenue and Fourth Street West, according to Sgt. Matt Lennick.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation resulted in a closure of part of Broadwater Avenue.

In a social media post published at 1:53 a.m., Lennick wrote that Broadwater was open.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests had been made as of the 1:53 a.m. update.

This is the 15th homicide of 2020 in Billings.

