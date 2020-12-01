Homicide investigation ongoing after man shot Monday night in Billings

A homicide investigation is ongoing after a 30-year-old man was shot Monday night in Billings and died, according to the Billings Police Department.

After being shot multiple times, the victim was sometime later run over by a car on Broadwater Avenue near Fourth Street West, according to police.

The shooting victim was unresponsive when police arrived and medical responders were unable to resuscitate him. He was declared dead at the scene.

Based on initial information, police do not believe the 48-year-old man who ran over the shooting victim while traveling westbound on Broadwater was involved in the shooting.

The driver remained at the scene afterward. He was not injured, according to a press release issued at about 8:20 a.m. Monday morning by BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Police believe the shooter ran away eastbound on foot, according to the press release. The shooter had not been identified and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

At about 8:50 p.m. Monday night police received a report of multiple gunshots and a male lying in the street in the area of Fourth Street West and Broadwater Avenue. Dispatchers then updated police to let them know the male had also been run over by a vehicle.