The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman who was found dead at a crash on Molt Road and is believed to be a victim of a homicide.
Celia Scheihing, 72, of Billings, was reportedly killed Tuesday afternoon when an SUV she was a passenger in swerved off of Molt Road near Billings and struck a power pole.
The Billings Police Department Investigation Division began investigating the crash Tuesday evening after suspecting that the woman was already dead when the car crashed.
Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said Thursday that her death was ruled a homicide and she died from multiple blunt force injuries before the crash occurred. Hoffman could not release any more details about her death, but said that her death occurred on the day of the crash.
The car was driven by Daniel Scheihing, a 70-year-old Billings man, and the victim's husband, according to a press release by Lt. Brandon Wooley.
Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning police searched a home at 927 Ninebark St. in Billings. Scheihing was arrested Wednesday morning for deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.
BPD is investigating and working with the Montana Highway Patrol and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.