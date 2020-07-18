Horse racing group sues county commissioners to stop demolition of grandstands at MetraPark

The Montana Race Horse Owners and Breeders Coalition has filed an injunction in Yellowstone County District Court to stop the demolition of the grandstands at MetraPark.
The grandstands are scheduled to be torn down this month. In February, the Yellowstone County Commissioners voted to demolish the structure after a study showed the building was unsafe.
The Montana Race Horse Owners and Breeders Coalition argues in its suit that the MetraPark Grandstands have historical value and that the commissioners "have not acted reasonably in their determination to demolish the grandstands."
Dan Fuchs, president of the Coalition, said his group isn't trying to keep the grandstands. Rather they believe the process followed by the commissioners wasn't thorough.
"We think they skipped some steps," he said. "We don't like the way it's proceeded."
Specifically, the Coalition argues that the commissioners failed to consider or they ignored the structure's historical value; a January study performed for the county determined the grandstands could be eligible for inclusion on the National Registry of Historic Places.
The Coalition also argues in its suit the county has failed to "adequately address long-term plans for the replacement of the grandstands." No long-term plan means the county will have no immediate place to hold events that are typically staged at the grandstands, the group argues. It also means the eventual replacement to the grandstands will be more expensive, the Coalition said.
In June, county commissioners unveiled its draft master plan for MetraPark, which included various options for the replacement of the grandstands, including a new amphitheater and sports stadium. Only one option mapped out the construction of traditional grandstands for horse racing, rodeos and tractor-pulls.
The county plans to spend the next year gathering feedback from county residents and business leaders on what options they want for MetraPark as it produces a final draft for the fairground's redevelopment.
In the suit, the Coalition also took issue with the cost of the demolition, pointing to the vast difference in the projected cost to tear down the grandstands and the actual winning bid.
The January study that examined the viability of the current grandstands estimated the cost of their demotion at $1.7 million. When the county went out to bid for the job this spring, it contracted with a company to do the job for $699,000.
Denis Pitman, chairman of the board of commissioners, said last week that the county had budgeted the full amount for the demolition and since the bid came in significantly lower, the county would be able to tackle other projects at MetraPark.
The Coalition hopes that a court-ordered injunction will force commissioners to reexamine their vote.
"The grandstand is a storied and vital part of the county and our history, and the MROBC is only asking for some common sense to be exercised," Fuchs said. "Let's take the time to do it right."
