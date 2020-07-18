Horse racing group sues county commissioners to stop demolition of grandstands at MetraPark

The Coalition also argues in its suit the county has failed to "adequately address long-term plans for the replacement of the grandstands." No long-term plan means the county will have no immediate place to hold events that are typically staged at the grandstands, the group argues. It also means the eventual replacement to the grandstands will be more expensive, the Coalition said.

In June, county commissioners unveiled its draft master plan for MetraPark, which included various options for the replacement of the grandstands, including a new amphitheater and sports stadium. Only one option mapped out the construction of traditional grandstands for horse racing, rodeos and tractor-pulls.

The county plans to spend the next year gathering feedback from county residents and business leaders on what options they want for MetraPark as it produces a final draft for the fairground's redevelopment.

In the suit, the Coalition also took issue with the cost of the demolition, pointing to the vast difference in the projected cost to tear down the grandstands and the actual winning bid.