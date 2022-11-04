Hospice Tree of Lights honors veterans

The 2022 RiverStone Health Foundation Hospice Tree of Lights will honor Don Mason, a Stillwater County veteran wounded in World War II, and his family. The memorial event reunites Mason’s nephew, Ralph Saunders, with hospice volunteer Pete Timm.

For 32 years, the Hospice Tree of Lights has offered bereaved friends and family remembrance of loved ones who have passed away. This year, the Tree of Lights event will be streamed online on Facebook and You Tube at 4 p.m. on Nov. 13 – two days after Veterans Day – with a special focus on hospice patients who served in the U.S. military.

When a RiverStone Health Hospice patient is a veteran, the patient is given the option of participating in the We Honor Veterans pinning program. Timm, a retired U.S. Marine, coordinates with the patient’s family to get the veteran’s dates and branch of service, where stationed and other details. He then prepares a presentation and sets up the time for the pinning at the patient’s home.

“Wherever they’re at, I go,” Timm said. “I enjoy doing it because I am a veteran. We veterans can relate. A lot of people who aren’t in the military don’t understand the comradery and sacrifices.”

Timm met Don Mason, his sons and other family members, including Ralph Saunders, at Don Mason’s pinning ceremony at Meadowlark Assisted Living in Columbus. About 40 people gathered for the celebration, including relatives from Alaska, Arizona and Butte, along with Columbus friends and members of his church.

“It meant a lot to him,” said Saunders, who is a Vietnam veteran. “It meant a lot to all of us as a family.”

On Nov. 10, 2021, Don Mason passed away in Columbus at age 96. His ashes were interred at the Yellowstone National Cemetery north of Laurel.

According to his obituary, he enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 18. He served with Company G, 398th Infantry, 100th Division, during the Rhineland Campaign. On Dec. 21, 1944, at the onset of the Battle of the Bulge, he was wounded with shrapnel from a mortar that killed the soldier who shared his foxhole. Mason received a Purple Heart.

RiverStone Health Hospice cared for Mason at his home in Columbus for more than two years.

“I can’t say enough about the hospice care. It made all the difference in the world,” Saunders said recently. “Heidi, the hospice nurse, was like a daughter. The hospice volunteer wrote letters, drew him pictures and met him once or twice a week. Without that program, life would have been rough for him.”

One out of four Americans who need end-of-life care is a veteran. RiverStone Health Hospice participates in We Honor Veterans, a campaign created by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

RiverStone Health Hospice staff receives specialized training on service-related illnesses and conditions, including trauma. Hospice social workers provide veteran-specific services, such as connecting veterans with local Veterans Administration to help them to secure VA benefits.

The Tree of Lights includes hospice staff members reading hundreds of names of people whose loved ones have asked that they be remembered. Traditionally, a hospice family – Don Mason’s family this year – turns on the lights on a towering spruce tree at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. The event will be virtual this year to keep people safe from virus exposure and possible bad weather. It will be streamed on RiverStone Health Facebook and on You Tube at 4 p.m. on Nov. 13. For more information, visit riverstonehealth.org/lights.