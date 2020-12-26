Hospital chaplains adapt to bringing comfort to patients during a pandemic

Hospital chaplain Scott Davies often walks around Billings Clinic asking health care workers and other staff members how they’re doing.
Recently, a nurse sought out Davies for emotional support after a COVID-19 patient she had bonded with was moved to the intensive care unit.
“She connected with this older gentleman and he was being moved from her floor down to the ICU and he said, ‘You know, you’re just moving me one step closer to the morgue,’” Davies recalled. “And that just got to her.”
Another nurse, who cares for COVID patients, told him she’s seen more people die in the last few months than she has in the five years she’s worked at Billings Clinic.
Chaplains like Davies are trained to console coworkers and patients emotionally and spiritually, especially during a time when COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in the state. Chaplains have also struggled with the realities of the pandemic.
Davies is evangelical and was an active-duty Army chaplain for 24 years and has been a chaplain at Billings Clinic for 13 years.
“In a sense, we represent God’s heart to people in desperate circumstances,” Davies said.
A chaplain’s work
Both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare chaplains are always on call. They are trained to connect with anyone’s religious affiliation, or if a patient or staff member just needs someone to talk to.
At St. Vincent, COVID-19 patients are allowed one visitor from outside the hospital near time of death. Chaplains provide support either in-person wearing personal protective equipment, or PPE, or virtually using iPads, said Karen Brannon, chaplain and spiritual care manager at St. Vincent Healthcare.
It can be difficult, Brannon said. She has been a chaplain for 16 years and was ordained as an American Baptist. Human-to-human contact is important for a chaplain to make a meaningful connection with the patient. Visitor rules restrict members of the patient’s church from visiting as well, and not being able to hold a patient’s hand or make any physical contact makes it hard to establish a deep connection.
Some patients have a hard time hearing a chaplain over video chat if a patient is using a machine that helps them breathe, Brannon said.
“We don’t bring just Bibles, we don’t bring prayer, but we bring ourselves into the space. We bring our presence,” Brannon said. “That’s how we reveal and foster God’s healing love is by being present here.”
Long-time chaplains Alan Roof and Doug Johnson also work at Billings Clinic and primarily visit COVID-19 patients over a video platform. At times, chaplains visit COVID-19 patients wearing PPE and practice social distancing. COVID-19 patients at Billings Clinic are allowed to have a few visitors for end-of-life care, which is coordinated by the patient’s doctor and nurses.
Being in-person with a patient allows for trust and a more personal conversation, Roof said. He was ordained in the United Church of Christ and serves as the Billings Clinic pastoral care coordinator.
Masks also pose an obstacle.
“One of the things we’ve all noticed is, because everybody is wearing face masks, it reduces about 50% of our ability to read a person’s face and see kind of what’s going on,” Roof said.
Mass is held daily in St. Vincent’s chapel, but is broadcast on TV for patients and others. Billings Clinic houses a chapel, but services aren’t being held at this time.
Hospital chaplains also offer comfort in other ways. Chaplains at St. Vincent purchased CD players so that COVID-19 patients could listen to their favorite songs before the holidays. Billings Clinic chaplains also helped develop a program where staff members volunteer to sit with dying patients so they’re not alone.
“We’re really the jack-of-all-trades because it’s really whatever will bring comfort to the person,” Brannon said.
A tough job
Chaplains are trained to help other people during times of trauma and grief, but the daily COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations can take a toll on them.
Chaplains may serve as liaisons, communicating needs between the patients and staff. Brannon recalls a COVID patient asking her for a drink of water while she performed end-of-life care in the room. By the time a nurse arrived, the patient was already dying.
“Sometimes people pass more quickly than we’re even able to kind of estimate,” Brannon said.
The fear of catching the COVID-19 virus is also a concern, said Johnson with Billings Clinic.
“We want to care for (COVID-19 patients) and yet at the same time, for the sake of all the people we see, we are encouraged to visit over the phone rather than in person,” Johnson said.
Davies is 69 years old and is a cancer patient, which puts him at risk for developing severe illness with COVID-19. He’s also concerned about infecting his wife with the virus.
Roof said he was exposed to the COVID-19 virus earlier this year, but was not infected. Another chaplain at Billings Clinic tested positive for the virus but has since recovered.
“It’s a reality, so we have to be cautious,” Davies said. “But the challenge is to balance taking care of people’s hearts and needs while being relatively as safe as possible.”
Brannon isn’t afraid of it. Chaplains follow the same guidance as clinical staff, and none of the chaplains at St. Vincent have contracted the virus.
“It’s our job but also our honor to be present with people of all walks of life,” Brannon said.
To help cope with the changing climate of the pandemic, organizations like the Chaplaincy Innovation Lab and the Spiritual Care Association hold extra webinars and offer guidance on how to effectively care for patients with COVID-19, and how chaplains can take care of themselves.
Chaplains, pastors and others focus a lot of effort into other people, but a balance is needed during the pandemic.
“We’re not supermen. We’re not superwomen,” Roof said. “We’re just human beings that are also in the midst of this and going through our own stuff.”
Hope
A vaccine brings some hope to many on the front lines, Brannon said. Both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent received 975 doses each of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine last week. St. Vincent received a shipment of Moderna vaccines on Tuesday.
St. Vincent’s eight chaplains have had the opportunity to receive the vaccine from the first shipment, while Billings Clinic’s six chaplains will have the opportunity to receive the vaccine as future shipments arrive.
But vaccinated chaplains will continue to practice safety guidelines and wear PPE when they visit COVID-19 patients. As time goes on, training will cover delayed grief, and how chaplains can help those who have lost loved ones.
There will need to be support for those who have lived through the pandemic, and for the relatives and friends of those who did not, Brannon said.
“Once things kind of open back up again, we’re going to have a new level of grief that is going to be a new awareness of the losses that we’ve had, whether that’s death or missed opportunity,” Brannon said.
Chaplaincy training will continue to provide a foundation that allows chaplains to connect with anyone who needs help, Davies said.
"That foundation is that we meet people where they are without regard to who they are, where they've come from or where they're going," he said.
The goal is to keep everyone in the hospital going, Brannon, of St. Vincent Healthcare, said.
“There’s a hope that this will end. We as an organization believe strongly in the hope that God’s healing hand is present and active and working here every day through us," Brannon said. "We honor that. Just as we’re walking the halls, God’s revealing love is walking with us and healing as we go.”
