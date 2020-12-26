Hospital chaplains adapt to bringing comfort to patients during a pandemic

“Sometimes people pass more quickly than we’re even able to kind of estimate,” Brannon said.

The fear of catching the COVID-19 virus is also a concern, said Johnson with Billings Clinic.

“We want to care for (COVID-19 patients) and yet at the same time, for the sake of all the people we see, we are encouraged to visit over the phone rather than in person,” Johnson said.

Davies is 69 years old and is a cancer patient, which puts him at risk for developing severe illness with COVID-19. He’s also concerned about infecting his wife with the virus.

Roof said he was exposed to the COVID-19 virus earlier this year, but was not infected. Another chaplain at Billings Clinic tested positive for the virus but has since recovered.

“It’s a reality, so we have to be cautious,” Davies said. “But the challenge is to balance taking care of people’s hearts and needs while being relatively as safe as possible.”

Brannon isn’t afraid of it. Chaplains follow the same guidance as clinical staff, and none of the chaplains at St. Vincent have contracted the virus.

“It’s our job but also our honor to be present with people of all walks of life,” Brannon said.