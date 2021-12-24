Hospital staff create Christmas magic in pediatric unit

Christmas in the hospital would put a damper on any child’s holiday spirit, but St. Vincent Healthcare strives every year to bring Christmas cheer to the pediatric unit, especially during the pandemic.
Currently, respiratory viruses make up the majority of admissions in the pediatric unit with an uptick in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) with 99 cases recorded so far, according to state data.
RSV usually crops up in infants and premature babies, but this year the virus is being detected in the older, healthier kids, said St. V’s pediatric nurse Amy Goltz.
The unit usually runs with about eight admissions, and this Christmas is right on average. The newly updated visitation policy at St. V’s now allows for two visitors as opposed to the one that was implemented during the height of the COVID surge.
“It is hard because every kid is different and their support system might not just be mom and dad,” Goltz said.
In 2020, hospitals began incorporating FaceTime sessions for patients’ families who couldn’t visit. Though it’s one more thing on the plate of busy nurses, Goltz said it’s worth it.
“Our job isn’t just to take care of the patient, our job is to take care of the patient and their families,” Goltz said.
In Goltz's 13 years at St. V's, she has worked many Christmas Eves and Christmas days to help bring the magic of the holiday to the kids in the hospital.
Every year, gift donations flood in from the community and on Christmas Eve, nurses deliver presents to each room. When the kids wake up it’s similar to when they see presents under the tree on Christmas morning.
Other community organizations send in Christmas decorations and write letters that are hung up around the unit to make it feel festive.
Music therapy
Music therapist Brooke Wagner doesn’t usually work on Christmas, but most days leading up the holiday she is using music to help kids through their hospital stay.
Incorporating music or musical instruments can help refocus kids during procedures and reduces anxiety. With older kids, listening to music gives them a way to express their emotions.
”It’s like, let’s make this feel as normal as we can for you while you’re in this really abnormal environment,” Wagner said. “(I’m) trying to get as close as I can to them without them putting up that wall and shutting down.”
Wagner uses lyrics as a springboard to discussion, creating a therapeutic relationship with music.
It is not a job without challenges, but Wagner has been practicing and wrestling with it since 2016 when she joined the St. V's team.
“There are challenges, but the joys are so intense that you don’t do it unless you are called to it and you love it. I don’t think I could be doing any things else,” Wagner said.