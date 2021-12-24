Hospital staff create Christmas magic in pediatric unit

Christmas in the hospital would put a damper on any child’s holiday spirit, but St. Vincent Healthcare strives every year to bring Christmas cheer to the pediatric unit, especially during the pandemic.

Currently, respiratory viruses make up the majority of admissions in the pediatric unit with an uptick in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) with 99 cases recorded so far, according to state data.

RSV usually crops up in infants and premature babies, but this year the virus is being detected in the older, healthier kids, said St. V’s pediatric nurse Amy Goltz.

The unit usually runs with about eight admissions, and this Christmas is right on average. The newly updated visitation policy at St. V’s now allows for two visitors as opposed to the one that was implemented during the height of the COVID surge.

“It is hard because every kid is different and their support system might not just be mom and dad,” Goltz said.

In 2020, hospitals began incorporating FaceTime sessions for patients’ families who couldn’t visit. Though it’s one more thing on the plate of busy nurses, Goltz said it’s worth it.