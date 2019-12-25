A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after the pickup he was driving crashed into a tree in the South 27th Street median.
A witness said they saw the truck going southbound on South 27th Street and then veer to the left, Sgt. Clyde Reid of the Billings Police Department said.
The crash caused the truck to roll onto its side and hit a tree near Fifth Avenue South. The crash was reported at about 5:52 p.m.
Both Reid and Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson said the man in the truck was conscious as crews worked to get him out of the badly damaged vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital, but no other information was provided about his injuries.
In order to access the man, firefighters had to remove pieces of the tree and then cut through the passenger side of the truck, Johnson said, calling it a "heavy extrication."
Johnson had to call for additional help, resulting in two engine companies and a rescue truck responding to the crash.
"These things can be labor intensive when you start putting those struts," up, Johnson said, referring to the struts firefighters used to prevent the truck from tipping backward as they cut away at the vehicle.
"You had multiple things going at the same time. You've got crews removing the tree, but you're also providing patient care, but you've get crews setting up stabilization. We had a hose line down for fire protection. There's just a lot of things going on," Johnson said.
Police and emergency vehicles blocked off South 27th Street between Fourth Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South during the initial response. The crash remains under investigation.