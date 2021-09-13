Hospitals 'in a crisis' with COVID patients in overflow rooms, more young people hospitalized

Statewide, intensive care units are on the cusp of critical levels with 79% of beds filled by both COVID and non-COVID patients, according to COVID Act Now. In the last week, Montana has averaged 89.9 COVID patients hospitalized in ICUs, levels last seen in early December 2020 just after Montana hit its peak of 93.3 patients on average in the ICU a day.

This time last year, the positivity rate was 7.2%. Now, the positivity rate is 14%, indicating that not everyone who is sick is being tested, said Nancy Iversen, director of patient safety and infection control at Billings Clinic.

Billings Clinic has far exceeded its ICU capacity. Typically the unit has 28 beds, but as the Delta variant bears down on the region, more than 40 ICU beds have been made available to patients. The ICU overflow is tipping into the cardiovascular unit, the emergency department and more. Age ranges in the ICU start at 24 years old and climb up to 69.

“They used to be in the 70s to 90s,” said Iversen. “Young people are fighting for their lives.”