Host families are needed for foreign exchange students in Montana

The Student Ambassador Exchange Program is seeking families to host international high school students from Spain, Italy, Brazil, and Asia for the 2022-2023 school year.

The international students are between the ages of 15 and 18, speak English, and are eager to learn more about American culture. They can attend any public high school, host families are only required to provide a room, meals, transportation, and a loving environment. There are no expenses for the host family.

You can choose a student to host based on their hobbies, interests, and much more.

Grace, a previous host mother, said, "We have hosted two times between 2017 and 2019. Our first student came from Spain with SAE. This experience changed our family forever. Through this exchange program, I gained children who I can now call my own. Even though they only stay for 10 months, they will always be mine. We have learned so much about ourselves and the countries we have hosted from.”

Curious families can visit www.saeglobal.org for more information, email veronica@childrenofallnations.com or jeanne_gwcabj@163.com, or call 512-323-9595.

