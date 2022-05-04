 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Host families are needed for foreign exchange students in Montana

  • 0
Student Ambassador Exchange Program

The Children of All Nations - Student Ambassador Exchange Program is seeking families to host international high school students from Spain, Italy, Brazil, and Asia for the 2022-2023 school year. 

 Courtesy photo

The Student Ambassador Exchange Program is seeking families to host international high school students from Spain, Italy, Brazil, and Asia for the 2022-2023 school year. 

The international students are between the ages of 15 and 18, speak English, and are eager to learn more about American culture. They can attend any public high school, host families are only required to provide a room, meals, transportation, and a loving environment. There are no expenses for the host family. 

You can choose a student to host based on their hobbies, interests, and much more. 

Grace, a previous host mother, said, "We have hosted two times between 2017 and 2019. Our first student came from Spain with SAE. This experience changed our family forever. Through this exchange program, I gained children who I can now call my own. Even though they only stay for 10 months, they will always be mine. We have learned so much about ourselves and the countries we have hosted from.”

Curious families can visit www.saeglobal.org for more information, email veronica@childrenofallnations.com or jeanne_gwcabj@163.com, or call 512-323-9595.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Chinese students fall in love with high school in Washington

Chinese students fall in love with high school in Washington

Students from China who are learning English, participated in the program and followed students at Gig Harbor High School, Kopachuck Middle School, and Harbor Ridge Middle School to their classes to share in each other's culture and language practice.

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the meteor shower brought to you by Halley's Comet on May 5-6

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News