You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hourly pay boosted for some grocery, retail and food workers in Montana
topical top story

Hourly pay boosted for some grocery, retail and food workers in Montana

St. John's United

A group of St. John's United employees gather at least six feet apart on the campus for a photo Friday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

As unemployment claims soar and struggling companies institute furloughs or other cuts, some workers are actually seeing a boost in pay. Many are at grocery chains and other businesses kept busy as large swaths of the economy shut down. 

National chains like Albertsons, Trader Joe's, Target, Costco, and Starbucks have all announced some form of temporary pay increase. 

City Brew

Dani Guaraglia works in the drive-through window at City Brew on Saturday.

Holiday Stationstores is promising up to two weeks paid sick leave for non-management hourly workers diagnosed with COVID-19 or on mandatory quarantine. 

In Billings, St. John’s United increased pay for all workers by $1.50 an hour.

“Our staff have come to work asking what they can do to be helpful, not asking for anything extra,” said CEO David Trost.

Trost said the pay bump “represents our appreciation for all health care workers at all levels.”

Holiday Stationstore

Nicole Adams works at a Holiday Stationstore on Saturday.

The board of directors approved the pay increase for the duration of the state’s shelter-in-place order, which took effect March 28. It's set to expire April 24 but could be extended. 

City Brew has bumped its barista pay by $2 an hour.  

“Gratefully, we are still employing hundreds of team members throughout Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota,” the company said in an online statement. “We feel privileged to serve our local communities, fellow food service workers, health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, and military.”

St. John's United

St. John's United CEO David Trost applauds as a group of St. John's United employees gather on the campus for a photo Friday.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News