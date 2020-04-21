Hourly pay boosted for some grocery, retail and food workers in Montana

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As unemployment claims soar and struggling companies institute furloughs or other cuts, some workers are actually seeing a boost in pay. Many are at grocery chains and other businesses kept busy as large swaths of the economy shut down.

National chains like Albertsons, Trader Joe's, Target, Costco, and Starbucks have all announced some form of temporary pay increase.

Holiday Stationstores is promising up to two weeks paid sick leave for non-management hourly workers diagnosed with COVID-19 or on mandatory quarantine.

In Billings, St. John’s United increased pay for all workers by $1.50 an hour.

“Our staff have come to work asking what they can do to be helpful, not asking for anything extra,” said CEO David Trost.

Trost said the pay bump “represents our appreciation for all health care workers at all levels.”

The board of directors approved the pay increase for the duration of the state’s shelter-in-place order, which took effect March 28. It's set to expire April 24 but could be extended.

City Brew has bumped its barista pay by $2 an hour.