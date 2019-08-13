A camper trailer, a shed and a detached two car garage were already on fire when the Billings Fire Department arrived at Lake Elmo Drive early Tuesday morning to find downed, sparking, bouncing power lines further complicating their approach.
Shortly after the first engine got on scene the roof of a house caught on fire.
The fire was reported on the 1700 block of Lake Elmo Drive at about 3:24 a.m and was extinguished about 45 minutes later. No injuries were reported. Multiple people were inside the house when the roof caught fire and were able to exit safely.
"We encountered an incredible amount of fire on scene," Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell said later on Tuesday morning. "The power did not get shut off completely, to our knowledge, until 4:08 a.m.," Mitchell said.
NorthWestern Energy secured the power lines, and Montana-Dakota Utilities took care of the gas, he said.
The downed power lines forced firefighters to take a defensive approach that included protecting a fence and garage of a residence to the north of the fire, according to the battalion chief. Heavy fire and smoke conditions were encountered to the rear of the burning home.
"Once we started getting a good knockdown on it, crews got in the interior of the residential structure and finished off the attic portion of it," Mitchell said. "There were two pets that were saved, a dog and a guinea pig."
Multiple engine companies and a truck company were all dispatched to the scene.
The fire remains under investigation, Mitchell said.