House fire downtown investigated as possible arson

A house fire which occurred downtown Wednesday afternoon is under control, and is currently being investigated as a possible case of arson.
The Billings Fire Department, along with the Billings Police Department, responded to a residence on the 100 block of North 23rd Street around 1:30 p.m. following a report of a structure fire. Four BFD engines, along with several BPD cruisers closed off North 23rd Street between First and Second Avenue North.
“We dog-piled it, so the fire was under control within minutes of crews arriving,” said BFD Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell.
The house was occupied at the time, Mitchell said, and one woman did suffer minor injuries while getting her pets out of the house. Her injuries came from smoke inhalation and slight burns from the fire, but Mitchell described her wounds as superficial.
Support Local Journalism
Mitchell said the fire began from outside of the multiple-story home, where it worked its way up a wall and into the house. As of 1:45 p.m., a light trail of smoke could still be seen coming from rear of the house where the fire still smoldered.
Fire marshals are still working to establish a cause for the fire, and give an estimate on the extent of the damage.
Billings police were at the scene investigating arson as a possible cause, according to a tweet from BPD. The woman who lived at the residence knew the suspect, the tweet said.
BPD Sgt. Shane Winden told the Gazette that no suspect is in custody at this time.
Along with BFD crews and BPD, American Medical Response also responded to the fire.
Wednesday’s fire occurred about a block away from an apartment complex that caught fire in September, and drew the majority of the engines with the BFD. The fire, which was caused by a person smoking while using oxygen, resulted in two people being hospitalized, one of whom died due to smoke inhalation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.