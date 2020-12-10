House fire downtown investigated as possible arson

A house fire which occurred downtown Wednesday afternoon is under control, and is currently being investigated as a possible case of arson.

The Billings Fire Department, along with the Billings Police Department, responded to a residence on the 100 block of North 23rd Street around 1:30 p.m. following a report of a structure fire. Four BFD engines, along with several BPD cruisers closed off North 23rd Street between First and Second Avenue North.

“We dog-piled it, so the fire was under control within minutes of crews arriving,” said BFD Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell.

The house was occupied at the time, Mitchell said, and one woman did suffer minor injuries while getting her pets out of the house. Her injuries came from smoke inhalation and slight burns from the fire, but Mitchell described her wounds as superficial.

Mitchell said the fire began from outside of the multiple-story home, where it worked its way up a wall and into the house. As of 1:45 p.m., a light trail of smoke could still be seen coming from rear of the house where the fire still smoldered.

Fire marshals are still working to establish a cause for the fire, and give an estimate on the extent of the damage.