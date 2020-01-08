The Housing Authority of Billings is considering selling 52 single-family homes and three duplexes it owns as part of a plan to reduce costs for management, maintenance and insurance, and to fund new housing projects.
The potential sale of the properties is part of a long-term plan that rids the housing authority of all stand-alone homes, a move among public housing authorities across the nation urged by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to reduce its liability, according to Patti Webster, executive director.
The possible sale will affect 58 families living in low-income housing in Billings. In total, HAB owns 483 units, and of that, 274 are for public housing. These properties have an occupancy rate that hovers between 95% to 100%, and more than 6,000 people are on waiting lists for public housing in Billings. Of that housing, 43% are for one- and two-bedroom housing, Webster said.
“We want to ensure we have units available that meet the needs of the community,” Webster said. “We feel that we can do that better with more dense housing, which is more efficient for management, maintenance, and it’s newer housing where we’re insuring one roof instead of 58. This has been a long time coming.”
The sale of these residences has been part of the organization’s plans since 2014 and is included in the housing authority’s yearly documentation reports sent to HUD, which are available to the public. What happens next depends on home values.
If the sale moves forward, families will most likely need to move, but will retain housing assistance, according to a Jan. 3 letter sent to residents. Families will have the option of purchasing the home they are living in, if they qualify. If that is not an option, the housing authority will work with each family to find appropriate housing, and they will not be placed on the wait list, according to Webster.
To determine if the sale will go forward, a market value assessment will be made on each property, a process that began Monday. Once those values are determined, a plan for selling the properties will need to be approved by the Billings housing authority board of directors and then by HUD.
A series of public meetings are planned for February to help the authority finalize its plan, but those meetings are dependent on when the market assessments are completed, Webster said.
“We are talking about people’s homes, and we are conscientious of how we are going to help these families into units,” she said.
The properties being considered for sale are scattered throughout Billings and range in size from three to four bedrooms. Properties were purchased with HUD funds in the 1980s for “scattered-site housing,” an effort to mix low-income housing throughout communities, as opposed to clustered sites.
After a request for proposals that ended in late December, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was awarded the bid and will be inspecting properties to prepare a report for the housing authority that includes market value and selling price for each property, any repairs necessary, as well as a marketing plan on how the properties would be advertised for sale.
Residents in each property were notified Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 by letter that beginning in January, homes will be inspected to obtain a market value for each. Residents will be given a week’s notice in writing of intent to enter the homes, said Webster.
“Housing authority staff and board of commissioners will look at the information and input obtained and choose to either move forward with selling the homes or not,” explained Webster in the Jan. 3 letter to residents. “If the decision is made to sell the homes, we will then create a plan in conjunction with our residents and community members. The Board of Commissioners will either approve or not.”